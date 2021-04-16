Arsenal's game in hand with West Ham set for April 28

Published: 8:00 PM April 16, 2021

Arsenal's Vivianne Miedema (centre) scores her side's first goal of the game during the Continental Cup match at Meadow Park, London. - Credit: PA

Arsenal's rearranged Women's Super League game with West Ham United has been confirmed to take place on Wednesday, April 28.

The original fixture was set to take place on the January, 24, but extreme weather warnings and a frozen pitch meant that the game was postponed.

An Arsenal statement read on Friday morning: "We can confirm that our previously postponed fixture against West Ham United will kick-off at 7.30pm (UK time) on Wednesday, April 28".

The last time the two sides met was in September with the Gunners winning 9-1 away from home at the Chigwell Construction Stadium.

Jill Roord netted a hat-trick, Vivianne Miedema netted a brace and goals from Beth Mead,Leah Williamson, Caitlin Foord and Kim Little added to the score.

Last time out West Ham moved out of the relegation zone with a 5-0 win at Reading after Martha Thomas netted a hat-trick and Kenza Dali and Kateřina Svitková also found the back of the net.

The Hammers are currently 10th in the WSL table with 12 points while Arsenal are in third on 38 points.

Both sides are in FA Cup action this weekend with Arsenal hosting Gillingham and the Hammers taking on Chichester & Selsey.