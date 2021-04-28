Arsenal ready to strengthen their Champions League grip at home to West Ham
Arsenal host West Ham United on Wednesday night in their game in hand in the Women's Super League.
Arsenal with a win can go three points clear of Manchester United in third with the Gunners having a better goal difference to boost.
Viktoria Schnaderbeck, Jennifer Beattie and Lisa Evans will be out for the game with injury but the Gunners are boosted by the return of Steph Catley and Noelle Maritz who were on the bench for Sunday's 2-0 win over Brighton.
West Ham have had an upturn in form and are unbeaten in their last four matches in all competitions including a 5-0 away win at Reading in the Women's Super League.
The last time the two teams met was in September at the Chigwell Construction Stadium with Arsenal winning 9-1.
Jill Roord netted a hat-trick, Vivianne Miedema netted a brace and goals from Beth Mead,Leah Williamson, Caitlin Foord and Kim Little added to the score.
The clubs have met five times with Arsenal winning all five of those games including an FA Cup clash in January 2020 in a match that Lia Wälti scored her first goal for the club in a 2-0 victory.
The match will be available to watch on the FA Player with a 7.30 kick off time.