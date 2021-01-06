Arsenal's clash with West Ham United selected for TV Broadcast

Published: 9:08 AM January 6, 2021 Updated: 9:13 AM January 6, 2021

Arsenal's Katie McCabe (left) and West Ham United's Rachel Daly battle for the ball during the Barclays FA WSL match at The Chigwell Construction Stadium, London. - Credit: PA

Arsenal's London derby with West Ham United will be broadcast live on the BBC Red Button on Sunday, January 24 with a 12pm kick off time.

The game was originally scheduled for a 2pm kick off but will now be live on the BBC as the Gunners continue their title challenge with Manchester United, Manchester City and current holders Chelsea.

The sides last met in September with the Gunners winning 9-1 away from home at West Ham United's new home the Chigwell Construction Stadium.

Jill Roord scored a hat-trick while Leah Williamson, Beth Mead, Caitlin Foord, Kim Little and a brace from Vivianne Miedema saw the Gunners comfortably defeat the Hammers.

West Ham had equalised after Roord had opened the scoring via Kenza Dali as she fired in a snapshot beyond the reach of Manuela Zinsberger.

However with a blink of an eye the game changed when Gilly Flaherty was sent off as she was shown a second yellow card for dissent.

Arsenal's Katie McCabe (left) during the Barclays FA WSL match at The Chigwell Construction Stadium, London. - Credit: PA

That game was selected as a test event for the reintroduction of crowds in football with 734 fans attending the game.

In 2019/20 the teams met twice they met on the opening day of the season at Meadow Park with Arsenal winning 2-1 thanks to Beth Mead and Jill Roord goals, Roord scoring on her competitive Arsenal debut against the Hammers.

They also met in the FA Cup last January with Arsenal winning 2-0 as a Katie McCabe strike and Lia Wälti’s first ever goal for the Gunners saw them comfortably through into the next round of the cup.

Meanwhile three Arsenal Women players have been nominated for the Arsenal goal of the month award Beth Mead's strike at home to Everton, Jill Roord's thumping effort against Birmingham City and Vivianne Miedema's low strike across Ellie Roebuck in the Gunners late defeat at Manchester City.

Miedema won the goal of the month award in November for a spectacular solo effort against London City Lionesses in the Continental Cup.

She was only the second Arsenal Women's player to pick up the award after Kim Little in November 2019 when she scored with a wonderful effort against Tottenham Hotspur at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium in the Women's Super League infront of a record attendance of 38,262.



