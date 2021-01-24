News Things to do Sport Lifestyle Support Us
Arsenal's Women's Super League clash with West Ham postponed

Josh Bunting

Published: 11:02 AM January 24, 2021   
Arsenal's Lia Walti (left) and Leah Williamson react after the final whistle during the FA Women's S

Arsenal's Lia Walti (left) and Leah Williamson react after the final whistle during the FA Women's Super League match at Madejski Stadium, Reading. - Credit: PA

Arsenal's Women's Super League clash with West Ham United this afternoon has been postponed due to a frozen pitch at Meadow Park. 

The Gunners had been set to take on the Hammers with a 12pm kick off but following a pitch inspection and further weather warnings the game has been postponed. 

It is the second game in recent weeks that Arsenal have had a match postponed with the Aston Villa game called off due a positive coronavirus test in the Gunners camp. 

An Arsenal statement read on Sunday morning: "Our home fixture against West Ham United Women at Meadow Park today has been called off due to a frozen pitch and extreme weather warnings.

"The Barclays FA Women’s Super League fixture was due to kick off at 12pm GMT, however following a pitch inspection at 9:30am and extreme weather warnings this weekend, we have had to postpone the fixture.

"Information about a rescheduled fixture will be released in due course."

The last time the two sides met was in September with the Gunners winning 9-1 away from home at the Chigwell Construction Stadium. 

Jill Roord netted a hat-trick, Vivianne Miedema netted a brace and goals from Beth Mead,Leah Williamson, Caitlin Foord and Kim Little added to the score. 

The Gunners will return to action next Sunday (January 31) away as Aston Villa in that rescheduled fixture. 

