Arsenal's Women's Super League clash with West Ham postponed
- Credit: PA
Arsenal's Women's Super League clash with West Ham United this afternoon has been postponed due to a frozen pitch at Meadow Park.
The Gunners had been set to take on the Hammers with a 12pm kick off but following a pitch inspection and further weather warnings the game has been postponed.
It is the second game in recent weeks that Arsenal have had a match postponed with the Aston Villa game called off due a positive coronavirus test in the Gunners camp.
An Arsenal statement read on Sunday morning: "Our home fixture against West Ham United Women at Meadow Park today has been called off due to a frozen pitch and extreme weather warnings.
"The Barclays FA Women’s Super League fixture was due to kick off at 12pm GMT, however following a pitch inspection at 9:30am and extreme weather warnings this weekend, we have had to postpone the fixture.
You may also want to watch:
"Information about a rescheduled fixture will be released in due course."
The last time the two sides met was in September with the Gunners winning 9-1 away from home at the Chigwell Construction Stadium.
Most Read
- 1 Countryside walking would be lovely - but the city has much to offer
- 2 Thousands back petition for exemptions in Highbury People Friendly Streets
- 3 Two 16-year-olds charged with murder of Islington student
- 4 Man wrestled to floor during attempted robbery in Finsbury Park
- 5 Tributes paid to Islington student fatally stabbed in Tottenham
- 6 Old Street roundabout project moves into final phase
- 7 Number of Islington opiate addicts seeking help doubles during lockdown
- 8 Man dies after collapsing in Islington
- 9 Teaching mentor comes 'full circle' working at Islington school
- 10 Islington man sentenced for antisemitic graffiti in Stamford Hill
Jill Roord netted a hat-trick, Vivianne Miedema netted a brace and goals from Beth Mead,Leah Williamson, Caitlin Foord and Kim Little added to the score.
The Gunners will return to action next Sunday (January 31) away as Aston Villa in that rescheduled fixture.