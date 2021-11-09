News Things to do Sport Lifestyle Support Us
Arsenal boss Eidevall hails Kim Little after win over West Ham

Josh Bunting

Published: 10:10 AM November 9, 2021
Arsenal's Kim Little and West Ham United's Dagny Brynjarsdottir battle for the ball in action during

Arsenal's Kim Little and West Ham United's Dagny Brynjarsdottir battle for the ball - Credit: PA

Jonas Eidevall heaped the praise on Arsenal captain Kim Little following the Gunners' 4-0 win over West Ham on Sunday.

Little, who bagged a brace, recorded her 50th goal in the Women’s Super League with her second strike of the evening.

“Kim Little was brilliant, she is so dynamic with the positions she takes both defensively and offensively, really gluing the different units of the team together," Arsenal manager Eidevall said.

"But of course, her dynamic when she gets on the ball too, she can pass, she can combine, she can run. She is a very difficult player to stop. She played a huge part in the victory.”

Arsenal kept a fifth consecutive clean sheet in the league as they maintained their 100% win record for the campaign.

"Clean sheets win games, it’s very important," Eidevall said. "Everything starts with having a solid defence and not conceding easy goals, it’s very important and I want us to work very hard in every game on keeping clean sheets.“

Arsenal have used more players than any other team so far this season. Eidevall said: “With the number of games since we have started this season our players are highly used with national teams.

Arsenal's Nikita Parris (left) and West Ham United's Kate Longhurst battle for the ball during the B

Arsenal's Nikita Parris (left) and West Ham United's Kate Longhurst battle for the ball - Credit: PA

"Rotating helps us to prepare the team for future games, it’s a sign of us having a lot of available players too.

"Those things go hand-in-hand, by rotating we can keep players available as we manage their load better. That’s a positive circle we want to continue.”

On Tobin Heath and Jennifer Beattie, the boss said: “Jen got sick on Saturday night so she wasn’t in the squad, I don’t think that will be anything lengthy so she should be back in the squad for midweek.

"Tobin has a very minor injury, it’s lower body but I don’t think it is anything to write home about. We will assess tomorrow whether she will be in the squad in midweek, that won’t be lengthy either.”

Goalkeeper Fran Stenson has been recalled from her loan spell at Brighton.

“We had some injury problems with Lydia Williams and we can’t be in a position with the number of games we have coming up where we only have one goalkeeper," Eidevall said.

"That was part of the loan deal with Brighton, that she would stay there but not if we got into a situation where we needed to call her back due to numbers so that’s what’s happened.”

