Wubben-Moy earns Arsenal late Champions League draw against Wolfsburg

Arsenal's Lotte Wubben-Moy (right) greets teammate Vivianne Miedema after their UEFA Women's Champions League quarter final first leg at the Emirates Stadium - Credit: PA

Lotte Wubben-Moy netted a dramatic late equaliser as Arsenal drew 1-1 with Bundesliga giants Wolfsburg in their UEFA Women’s Champions League first leg tie at the Emirates Stadium.

Arsenal, who are aiming to reach the last four of the competition for the first time since 2013, put in an excellent performance to push the Bundesliga leaders all the way to the end.

The hosts started well, creating an opening less than two minutes into the match when Beth Mead got in behind the Wolfsburg defence after a pass from Stina Blackstenius but she dragged her shot just wide.

In a frantic start Arsenal nearly found themselves behind when inside four minutes, Tabea Wassmuth clipped the ball over the top for Lena Oberdorf who crossed for Svenja Huth to send a header off target from close range.

Jonas Eidevall’s troops had a big opportunity to take the lead on 17 minutes when a free-kick was swung into the box but Almuth Schult came out and punch the danger away, only for it to drop for Mead who skied her effort over.

Wolfsburg took the lead a minute later, making the Gunners pay for their early missed chances as a defensive mistake allowed Wassmuth to head the Bundesliga side in front.

The Champions League’s top goalscorer got onto a cross before getting in between Leah Williamson and Mead, planting her effort low and into the net beyond the reach of Manuela Zinsberger.

Arsenal knuckled down and regrouped with Katie McCabe having a go from range immediately, however the ball zipped over the crossbar.

The visitors always looked dangerous when they went forward and they were inches away from doubling their lead when Huth sent in an inch-perfect cross for experienced German international Alexandra Popp who directed her header just wide.

The home side went close to an equaliser on 30 minutes when Steph Catley whipped in a lovely cross for McCabe who sent a header back across goal but Schult flung across her line to make the save.

On the stroke of half-time the north Londoners won a free-kick in a dangerous position following a foul on Mead by Felicitas Rauch.

From the resulting set-piece Catley whipped the ball in aiming for Wubben-Moy but once again Schult was alert to come off her line and claim the loose ball ahead of the defender.

Arsenal began the second half much better with Mead driving instantly into the box before attempting to pull it back for Vivianne Miedema but Kathrin Hendrich was on hand to hook the ball away.

Blackstenius was next to see a big chance go begging for the home side when she was picked out by Noelle Maritz, as the Swedish international sliced her effort wide of the target from a promising position.

On 49 minutes Arsenal had the ball in the net with Blackstenius dropping in behind the Wolfsburg defence once again, however her celebrations were cut short via the offside flag.

Eidevall’s side were really knocking on the door with Mead getting into a dangerous position on 54 minutes when she drilled a low ball across the face of goal aiming for Miedema who slid in but couldn’t convert.

Despite all the pressure from the side in red, Wolfsburg went agonisingly close to doubling their lead as they hit the post twice with Wassmuth initially hitting the woodwork before former Arsenal midfielder Jill Roord also saw her effort rebound off a post as the ball bounced back out into play.

With 69 minutes on the clock, Mead found herself in the book meaning she will miss the second leg in Germany after colliding with another former Gunner Dominique Janssen.

Arsenal thought they were in on goal once more on 73 minutes via Blackstenius but Mead’s low pass into her was cut out well by the German defence.

Eidevall decided to shake it up inside 82 minutes as Nikita Parris and Frida Maanum replaced Blackstenius and Mead.

This gave the home side a lift after the game threatened to slow down once again, as Miedema picked the ball up just outside the box hitting a low shot but could only direct it into the hands of Schult.

With four minutes left Maanum had a go at testing Schult but again it was a comfortable take for the Wolfsburg keeper to keep her side ahead.

However, on 88 minutes, the Gunners had lift off as they found a deserved equaliser when Tobin Heath hit a free-kick into the box for Wubben-Moy who lashed her effort confidently high into the net to make it 1-1.

With time running out the game ended as a draw and Arsenal turn their attentions to the north London derby on Saturday - after Tottenham's midweek clash at Chelsea was postponed due to Covid - before travelling to Germany next Thursday (March 31) for the second leg.

Arsenal: Zinsberger, Maritz ,Williamson, Wubben-Moy, Catley ,Little, Walti, Mead (Parris 83), Miedema, McCabe (Heath 77), Blackstenius (Maanum 83). Unused subs: Williams, Beattie, Nobbs, Boye Sorensen, Wienroither.

Wolfsburg: Schult, Wedemeyer, Hendrich, Janssen, Rauch, Lattwein, Oberdorf (Blomqvist 90+1), Roord (Bremer 78), Huth, Popp, Wassmuth (S Jonsdottir 78). Unused subs: Kassen, Weiss, Wilms, Starke, Smits, Van de Sanden.

Referee: Jana Adamkova (Czech Republic).

Attendance: 5,018.