Arsenal chase Champions League progress against Wolfsburg in Germany

Arsenal's Lotte Wubben-Moy scores their equalising goal against Wolfsburg at the Emirates Stadium - Credit: PA

Arsenal travel to Germany for the second leg of their Champions League quarter-final tie with Wolfsburg tonight (Thursday March 31).

The teams are locked in at 1-1 on aggregate following Lotte Wubben Moy’s late equaliser at the Emirates last Wednesday evening.

Team News

Arsenal arrive in Germany without playing at the weekend with the north London derby being postponed due to an outbreak of Covid-19 in the Tottenham Hotspur camp.

Rafaelle and Mana Iwabuchi remain the only two doubts for the game as both missed the first leg with injury problems, while Beth Mead misses out via suspension.

Mead was booked in the second half of the first leg after colliding with former Gunner Dominique Janssen.

Jill Roord is another former Gunner in the squad but on this occasion she is set to start for the current Bundesliga leaders. During her time in north London she netted 15 goals in 51 appearances.

Arsenal's Katie McCabe (left) and VfL Wolfsburg's Dominique Janssen battle for the ball - Credit: PA

Venue

Just like last week the game will be played at the club's main stadium with Wolfsburg's Volkswagen Arena hosting this game.

It has been the Wolves’ home since 2002 and has a capacity of 30,000, including 1,434 business seats, 31 VIP lounges and approximately 100 spaces for disabled supporters.

Wolfsburg Frauen are no strangers to playing at the stadium, having played their first Champions League game there in 2013 beating Russian outfit FK Rossiyanka 2-1 in the quarter-final first leg.

However this is their first time playing in the stadium for almost eight years.

History

Wolfsburg have reached this stage of the competition for a 10th consecutive season, while this evening's fixture marks Arsenal’s 14th appearance in the last eight of Europe's elite competition.

Wolfsburg have won the competition on three occasions, while also appearing in two other finals where they lost against the same opponent Lyon.

Arsenal are the only British club to have a European success to their name in the Women’s game. The Gunners won 1-0 on aggregate as the final was contested over two legs overcoming the challenge of Umea from Sweden.

Umea went into the tie as favourites as they also boasted World Player of the Year Brazilian striker Marta in their side.

However in the final minute of the game the decisive moment arrived when Alex Scott was left in acres of space and fancied her chances. Scott's effort sailed in the wind and flew straight beyond keeper Carola Sjoberg's reach to give the Gunners the most dramatic of victories.

Ones to watch

Wolfsburg have the Champions League's top goalscorer Tabea Wassmuth in their squad. The German striker has nine goals to her name in this season's tournament.

Arsenal's Tobin Heath could come in to start this match with Mead suspended and in big games she could be the crucial part of the cog with her directness and quality in 1-v-1 situations.

The match kicks off at 5.45pm UK time and is broadcast live on DAZN’S YouTube channel.