Arsenal Women player of the season award nominations

Published: 3:10 PM June 21, 2021

Arsenal's Jordan Nobbs (right) celebrates scoring their side's second goal of the game with team-mate Katie McCabe during the FA Women's Super League match at Meadow Park, Borehamwood. Picture date: Sunday April 25, 2021. - Credit: PA

Katie McCabe, Leah Williamson, Kim Little, Vivianne Miedema and Caitlin Foord have been nominated for Arsenal's 2020-21 player of the season award.

Miedema was Arsenal's top goalscorer in the Women's Super League in 2020-21 with 18 goals, and she also registered five assists as the Gunners finished third securing a Champions League spot.

The striker is currently the record WSL goalscorer with 60 goals in 67 games in the division.

Arsenal's Vivianne Miedema during the FA Women's Super League match at Meadow Park, Borehamwood. Picture date: Sunday April 25, 2021. - Credit: PA

Miedema's goal scoring form included a north London derby hat-trick and four goals in a single game against London City Lionesses.

Foord finished her first full campaign in north London with 12 goals and eight assists in just 20 starts and has turned into a real fans favourite.

Manchester United's Martha Harris (left) and Arsenal's Caitlin Foord battle for the ball during the FA Women's Super League match at Meadow Park, Borehamwood. Picture date: Friday March 19, 2021. - Credit: PA

Foord also showed that she's a versatile member of the squad as she can play out wide as well as a number 9 with her directness causing numerous problems for the opposition.

McCabe, who will be the favourite for the award, had an outstanding season for the Gunners.

The Republic of Ireland captain ended the season with 11 assists in the league just one behind Beth Mead's all time record.

She also found the back of the net four times in the WSL – against Tottenham Hotspur twice, Everton and Aston Villa.

McCabe also netted against Crystal Palace in the FA Cup following a neat free-kick.

Only one player in the Women's Super League created more chances than McCabe this season and that was Manchester City winger Chloe Kelly.

Little ended her WSL campaign scoring five goals and supplying two assists for her teammates. She scored Arsenal's Champions League clinching goal away at Everton, as she netted a last gasp penalty at Walton Hall Park.

Williamson, who has just recently signed a new contract, is the final player to be nominated for the award after another consistent season at the back.

Arsenal's Leah Williamson during the Vitality Women's FA Cup fourth round match against Gillingham at Meadow Park - Credit: PA

Williamson played in all but two games, helping the Gunners keep 12 clean sheets in all competitions while also chipping in with a goal and four assists.

The defender scored against West Ham in Arsenal's 9-1 win in September and has been rewarded for her form by being called up to the Team GB Olympic squad.

Aged just 24, Williamson has won a league title, two FA Cups, two Conti Cups and has over 150 appearances for the club.