Arsenal Women appoint Jonas Eidevall as new head coach

Published: 11:15 AM June 28, 2021

Arsenal Women have announced the appointment of Jonas Eidevall as their new head coach ahead of the 2021-22 season.

The 38-year-old Swede takes the place of Joe Montemurro who left at the end of last season before taking the Juventus job earlier this month.

Eidevall has joined from Swedish side Rosengard, who he led to the quarter-finals of the Champions League last season.

The new Gunners coach began his journey into management as a 23-year-old assistant coach at men’s side Lunds BK, before taking the head-coach role three-and-a-half years later and guiding them to the 2009 second-division title.

He then made the move to Rosengard, first as an assistant before transitioning into the head coach role achieving back-to-back Damallsvenskan titles in 2013 and 2014.

Eidevall said: "I feel honoured to be taking this role, Arsenal have a rich history, more successful than any other women’s team in England.

"I want to add to these honours, it's super important that we win and we will be very ambitious about that, but it's even more important that we live the values and defend the club badge on a day-to-day basis, I cannot wait to do that at Arsenal.

"I think we have an amazing season ahead of us and so much is going on, both in the club and also in the women’s game on an international basis, so I’m absolutely delighted and looking forward to this journey.

"The ambitions that the club has, they want to be a world-leading team inside women’s football and that’s obviously what attracts me, that they want to win both the Women’s Champions League and the title in England.

"Of course, it’s also about the way we want to achieve success and that the club has a clear philosophy and a way of playing and we want to achieve success through that, that really excites me also that it’s a club with a rich history.

"It’s the most successful women’s team in England and obviously through the growth now of the women’s game, a lot of different teams are also coming up, but I can tell from listening in to the people at the club that the club right now are making major investments into the women’s team.

"It’s always about understanding the club’s ambition, where are they are now and where do they want to be in the future? Then I want to see myself into that picture and see whether I can be the right person leading this team and getting it where the club wants it to be, but the vision of the club is the most important thing and the vision that it has is clear and ambitious."

Arsenal's Vinai Venkatesham, added: “Jonas was the standout candidate of everybody that we considered for this role and we think he's going to be a great fit to be the head coach of Arsenal Women. It was important that we found the right person to represent our club, both on the pitch and off the pitch.

"As for his coaching style, he will bring the style of football that Arsenal fans want to see. He's someone who likes to play on the front foot, high-tempo, attractive, attacking football.

"The thing that really came out in all of our interactions with Jonas is how much he wanted to join Arsenal and his desire to be part of this club, his desire to be part of our future and to help us deliver our ambitions going forward. So we're delighted that he's joining us.”