Arsenal see Champions League hopes ended by Wolfsburg

Arsenal’s Champions League hopes ended on Thursday evening as they lost 2-0 away to Wolfsburg on the night and 3-1 on aggregate.

Former Gunners midfielder Jill Roord scored against her old club and a Leah Williamson own goal proved the difference on a difficult night for the north Londoners in Germany.

Arsenal went into the game aiming for a first semi-place in nine years, but it wasn’t to be for the Gunners at the Volkswagen Arena.

Wolfsburg began the game pressing Arsenal high up the pitch nearly being gifted an opener inside five minutes, after Manuela Zinsberger spilled a cross from Svenja Huth against the back of Sveindis Jane Jonsdottir but the ball sailed wide of the target.

Onnine minutes Wolfsburg took the lead and regained the advantage on aggregate, when Roord reacted quickest from a corner that Arsenal failed to deal with before hooking it beyond Zinsberger and into the net from close range.

Arsenal didn’t allow their heads to drop and came close to an equaliser on 15 minutes with Steph Catley zipping in a low corner for Vivianne Miedema, however the ball just bounced off the striker and sailed wide.

Tommy Stroot’s side had the ball in the net once more with 18 minutes played, as the top scorer in this season's edition of the Champions League Tabea Wassmuth fired into the far corner but it was ruled out for offside following a lengthy VAR check.

Arsenal couldn’t really sustain any real type of rhythm and Blackstenius saw her touch let her down after a superb Williamson pass had opened up a shooting opportunity for the Swedish striker.

Wolfsburg looked much more of a threat in the attacking third and Williamson made a good block to stop a powerful strike from Huth going on target and, from the resulting corner, Miedema did well to clear the danger.

The German side had the final opening of the first half when Williamson came to the Gunners rescue once again, as she made a fine block to keep out a Lena Oberdorf strike.

Jonas Eidevall was straight to his bench for the second half, taking off Tobin Heath at the break replacing her with Caitlin Foord.

The second half was more even with Arsenal having the first clear-cut chance via Miedema, who just couldn’t quite turn the ball into the net after it was spilled by Almuth Schult.

Wolfsburg regained control of the tie and, if not for Catley, could have doubled their lead as Huth charged down the wing, but the Australian made a fantastic last-ditch challenge.

Blackstenius thought she had a perfect chance to get Arsenal back on level terms as she forced Dominique Janssen to put the ball behind for a corner that Lotte Wubben-Moy got on the end of, but her header down into the ground was cleared away by the home side.

With 71 minutes on the clock Eidevall made a further two changes, with Jordan Nobbs and Nikita Parris replacing Katie McCabe and Frida Maanum.

But Wolfsburg did go 2-0 ahead two minutes later when Williamson put through her own net when Jonsdottir got to the byline to send in a low cross that the long-serving defender sent beyond Zinsberger.

Arsenal responded well, to their credit, and Miedema hit the woodwork with a header from a corner, the ball bouncing back down for Williamson whose header was somehow kept out by the fantastic reactions of Schult.

Eidevall made his final change with 10 minutes to go taking off Noelle Maritz replacing her with Laura Wienroither.

Nobbs tried her luck with two minutes left as the English midfielder struck a low shot from range but it was an easy save for the goalkeeper.

Arsenal then wanted a penalty on 89 minutes, when Parris was played in on goal before rounding the keeper and going down seconds later, claiming the keeper had clipped her.

But after a VAR check nothing was given preserving Wolfsburg’s clean sheet.

The hosts had the final opportunity of the game when Zinsberger was forced into action to keep out Huth who hit her strike sweetly and with plenty of power behind it.

But the Germans progressed to the last four as Arsenal were wondering what might have been.

Arsenal: Zinsberger, Maritz (Wienroither 79) Williamson, Wubben-Moy, Catley, Maanum,(Nobbs 71), Little, McCabe (Parris 71), Miedema, Heath (Foord 46); Blackstenius. Unused subs: Williams, Cull, Beattie, Boye.