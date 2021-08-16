Arsenal Women confirm Champions League squad

Published: 3:10 PM August 16, 2021

Arsenal Women have registered their squad for the Champions League qualification game with Okzhetpes of Kazakhstan.

Arsenal take on Okzhetpes on Wednesday at 11am UK time in Moscow as part of the mini qualification tournament.

Should the Gunners get through they will take on the winners of PSV Eindhoven or the hosts Lokomotiv Moscow.

Jordan Nobbs despite injuring her ankle in pre-season against Chelsea has been registered despite the fact she will miss the game.

The Gunners will of course have her registered if the Gunners advance into the latter rounds of the tournament.

Four goalkeepers have been registered as Manuela Zinsberger, Lydia Williams, Fran Stenson and youngster Hermione Cull will battle it out over the course of the season for the number one shirt.

Lotte Wubben-Moy, Anna Patten who had a very impressive pre-season campaign, Leah Williamson who like Wubben-Moy has returned from the Olympics could also feature this week, Steph Catley, Noelle Maritz, summer signing Simone Boye Sorensen, Viktoria Schnaderbeck and Teyah Goldie make up the defence.

Austrian captain Schnaderbeck also won't feature this week as she is working her way back from injury from last season.

Kim Little, Frida Maanum who has impressed in pre-season against Chelsea and Tottenham Hotspur, Lia Wälti and Jordan Nobbs will make up the midfield although Nobbs won't be available for this round of games.

Malin Gut misses out as she is still recovering from an ACL injury she sustained at the end of last season in training.

This is one position that Jonas Eidevall may look to bolster before the end of the summer transfer window.

Beth Mead, Vivianne Miedema who embarks on another season after a quite remarkable Olympics after netting ten goals in Japan, new signings Nikita Parris and Mana Iwabuchi are also included in the squad with both players also competing at the Olympics this summer as well as Caitlin Foord who really shone through last season in her full debut campaign in north London.

Foord was also at the Olympics representing Australia who came fourth in the tournament while last seasons Arsenal player of the season Katie McCabe has also been registered as a forward.

However, McCabe is extremely versatile as she can play as a left-back a winger or even as a striker and she will be hoping to kick on from last season as she really stood out.

Squad: Zinsberger, Williams, Stenson, Cull, Wubben-Moy, Patten, Beattie, Williamson, Catley, Maritz, Boye Sorensen, Schnaderbeck, Goldie, Nobbs, Maanum, Little, Walti, Mead, Miedema, Parris, Foord, McCabe Iwabuchi.

