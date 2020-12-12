Arsenal defender Jennifer Beattie reveals breast cancer battle

Published: 3:00 PM December 12, 2020

Arsenal and Scotland International defender Jennifer Beattie has revealed that she was diagnosed with breast cancer earlier this year.

The 29 year-old was speaking to BBC Sport in an interview with Football Focus which was broadcast at 12pm on Saturday.

Beattie in the interview explained how she found a lump a few months ago and speaking to the BBC said: "It kind of does seem like a massive blur.

"You automatically think the worst,I asked the question, 'Am I going to die?' that's what I asked them.

"The girls here were just unbelievable I feel it's moments like these or times like these when you realise why you play sport.

"It really is like being part of a family away from family.

"I don't know what I would have done without them that's the staff and the players.

"They've all been unbelievable the support I've had down here has got me through it for sure."

Beattie scored against Brighton & Hove Albion this season heading in a Katie McCabe corner with all her Arsenal teammates running to her as a clear message of support.

The centre-back has featured in four matches this season and will be available for the Gunners against Manchester City on Sunday.