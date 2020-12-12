Arsenal defender Jennifer Beattie reveals breast cancer battle
Josh Bunting
- Credit: PA
Arsenal and Scotland International defender Jennifer Beattie has revealed that she was diagnosed with breast cancer earlier this year.
The 29 year-old was speaking to BBC Sport in an interview with Football Focus which was broadcast at 12pm on Saturday.
Beattie in the interview explained how she found a lump a few months ago and speaking to the BBC said: "It kind of does seem like a massive blur.
"You automatically think the worst,I asked the question, 'Am I going to die?' that's what I asked them.
"The girls here were just unbelievable I feel it's moments like these or times like these when you realise why you play sport.
You may also want to watch:
"It really is like being part of a family away from family.
"I don't know what I would have done without them that's the staff and the players.
Most Read
- 1 Haul of knives found in Islington stop and search
- 2 18-year-old banned from Islington and parts of Hackney under gang injunction
- 3 Twenty residents rescued from fire in Islington block of flats
- 4 Former Islington leader calls for rainbow crossing to mark anniversary
- 5 Islington shoppers urged to stay safe and local this Christmas
- 6 ‘Homelessness isn’t a crime’: Islington Council refuses to comply with government’s new immigration deportation rule
- 7 Sixth man charged with the murder of Imani Allaway-Muir
- 8 Police appeal to identify man following Old Street nightclub sex assault
- 9 New Royale Dickens theatre company takes to the stage with A Christmas Carol
- 10 Islington drug dealer handed three years after police uncover Class A ‘haul’
"They've all been unbelievable the support I've had down here has got me through it for sure."
Beattie scored against Brighton & Hove Albion this season heading in a Katie McCabe corner with all her Arsenal teammates running to her as a clear message of support.
The centre-back has featured in four matches this season and will be available for the Gunners against Manchester City on Sunday.