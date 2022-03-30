Arsenal five named in England squad for World Cup qualifiers

Jordan Nobbs is one of five Arsenal players named in the England squad for World Cup qualifiers in April - Credit: PA

Five Arsenal players have been called into the England squad for games with Northern Ireland and North Macedonia next month.

Lotte Wubben-Moy, Beth Mead, Jordan Nobbs, Nikita Parris and Leah Williamson have been named in Sarina Wiegman‘s 24-player squad.

England top Group D having won six games from six so far under Wiegman in attempting to qualify for next year's World Cup in Australia and New Zealand.

Williamson captained the Lionesses to the Arnold Clark Cup in February after draws against Canada and Spain were followed by a 3-1 victory over Germany.

Nobbs has over 60 caps for her country, after scoring on her debut in 2013 against Italy at the Cyprus Cup.

Mead has made over 30 appearances and netted 16 times for her country, becoming the first woman to score a hat-trick for England at Wembley Stadium against Northern Ireland In October.

Parris, like Nobbs, also has 60 caps and has 15 goals having made her debut against Serbia in June 2016, with her first goals cominge against the same opponents three days later.

The 25-year-old broke her tournament duck when she scored the winner against Portugal at Euro 2017.

Wubben-Moy has seven caps, having made her debut as a substitute for Williamson against Northern Ireland in February 2021.

And Wiegman suggested the list she had picked for the World Cup qualifiers would come close to resembling her Euro 2022 finals squad in June.

She said: "We've used a group of around 27 players this season so most likely if they keep performing and stay fit - some others might come back from injury as they're still recovering - but this will more or less be our group.

"It's all about staying fit and performing. It doesn't mean the door is closed for any other player, but if someone was to come in now then we would've probably made the wrong decisions earlier.

"The Arnold Clark Cup helped a lot [with my decisions]. We said that was needed so we've had qualification games and two more for the World Cup again.

"We needed those top-level games to see where we really are at and I thought we did well.

"We grew as a team on and off the pitch and it gave me lots of information. I was satisfied with the team and the performances we had."

England travel to North Macedonia on April 8 and Windsor Park, Belfast four days later.

England, goalkeepers: Mary Earps (Manchester United), Hannah Hampton (Aston Villa), Ellie Roebuck (Manchester City)

Defenders: Millie Bright (Chelsea), Lucy Bronze (Manchester City), Jess Carter (Chelsea), Niamh Charles (Chelsea), Rachel Daly (Houston Dash), Alex Greenwood (Manchester City), Demi Stokes (Manchester City), Leah Williamson (Arsenal), Lotte Wubben-Moy (Arsenal)

Midfielders: Jordan Nobbs (Arsenal), Jill Scott (Aston Villa, loan from Manchester City), Georgia Stanway (Manchester City), Keira Walsh (Manchester City), Katie Zelem (Manchester United)

Forwards: Bethany England (Chelsea) Lauren Hemp (Manchester City), Beth Mead (Arsenal), Nikita Parris (Arsenal), Alessia Russo (Manchester United), Ella Toone (Manchester United), Ellen White (Manchester City).