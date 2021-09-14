Arsenal drawn against Champions League holders Barcelona in group stages

Published: 11:30 AM September 14, 2021

Arsenal's Lia Walti (right) and Reading's Chloe Peplow battle for the ball during the FA Women's Super League match at Select Car Leasing Stadium, Reading. Picture date: Sunday September 12, 2021. - Credit: PA

Arsenal have been drawn against UEFA Women’s Champions League holders FC Barcelona in the group stages of the 2021/22 tournament after the draw was conducted on Monday afternoon.

Barcelona beat Chelsea 4-0 in last seasons final and will be going all out to retain their title this season. The Gunners have also been drawn against Hoffenheim and HB Koge.

This means the Gunners will visit Spain, Germany and Denmark over the course of the group stage campaign.

Arsenal have beaten FC Okzhetpes, PSV Eindhoven and Slavia Prague on the way to the group stage this season before starting the new Women’s Super League season with back to back wins.

Arsenal are the only British team to win the competition in 2006/07 and last time they were in the tournament they lost in the quarter-final to PSG in 2019-20.

This is the first Women's Champions League to have group stages, with previous years seeing the competition start with qualifiers before a round of 32 knockout matches.