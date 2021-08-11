Eidevall delighted to get to work with Arsenal Women

Published: 9:00 AM August 11, 2021

New Arsenal head coach Jonas Eidevall was 'delighted' to finally get to work with the players after being on the touchline in Sunday's 4-0 win over Tottenham Hotspur at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium.

The Swede told Arsenal.com after the Mind Series clash: "I'm delighted and it has been excellent to start working with the players on the pitch myself.

"Obviously the staff here have been doing incredible work with the players while I have been remote but it’s easier for everyone now that I am on site."

Arsenal's goals were scored by Katie McCabe, Anna Patten and a brace from youngster Alex Hennessy, and speaking of his first game as head coach being a north London derby, Eidevall added: "From a result perspective it is really nice but I made it a bit complicated for the players because it is pre-season so we tried some different positions and tried different formations.

"Wime in pre-season being so limited for us we need to try things before we can practice them too much. You could see in the first half we were making too many mistakes because the players haven’t had the time to practice yet but it was much better in the second half.

“We wanted to see when we were pressing, how intense we could be and when we win the ball further forward are the runs there to play the ball quickly?

"We were also looking for the behavioural elements too, so when we lose the ball, what is the reaction? When you see the goal that Anna Patten scores, Freya Jupp is running and taking on the keeper one v one and she missed, but she is the first player to counter-press and get the ball to Alex who takes the shot and Anna scores.

"That’s what we want to see even more of, players thinking of the next action and the next opportunity.

"You can see it’s a really good squad, the way the players are comfortable with the ball is really, really good. They are very eager to learn and very intelligent.

"Even though we don’t have much time, I can see the players picking things up really quickly and it makes me feel really comfortable. Even if time is limited for us we have brilliant players.”

With players coming back from the Olympics, Eidevall also provided an update ahead of the Champions League match on August 18 in Russia, saying: "Because of the rules for entry to Russia we need everyone on site and in the bubble on Monday, and then we need to look at it from an individual perspective.

"We’re not going to just group the Olympics players together, we will assess everyone on an individual basis on how we can load them but they will be back with us this week and we are really looking forward to that."

The 38-year-old also spoke about working with the full squad, adding: "I am very excited about that and I think the players are too, we have a very exciting season ahead of us and we will need all of that quality."

The new man in the dugout also issued a message to the Arsenal supporters, saying: "Your support has been amazing, keep giving us that this season and that can give us the extra one per cent we need to achieve what we want to."