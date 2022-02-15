Eidevall 'very pleased' to see Arsenal improve record against WSL top four

Jonas Eidevall says he is 'very pleased' at Arsenal improving their record against the top four in the Women’s Super League this season.

Following a 0-0 draw with defending champions Chelsea at Kingsmeadow last Friday, Eidevall said: “I am very pleased, it is really important for us, it was a big thing going into this season.

"I said we needed to be better on the ball against those teams, because they were pressing us high and we couldn’t get out.

"Chelsea were pressing us high in moments and we were playing our way through that pressure and that’s really satisfying to see. We have made progress in that and we should be proud but not content.”

Asked if a draw was a fair result he added: “It was a very, very entertaining game. I think it is the best game that has been played in the league this season.

"It was two very, very good teams and both had chances to win. It is one of those nights if the margins are on your side you win it.

"There was some really good defending too so neither team could win it, but both teams had chances to win. I’m disappointed not to win but I am very biased.”

On the title race, with Arsenal being top of the table by two points and Chelsea having a game in hand, Eidevall said: “After the first round in the league, if we win all of our games we win the league. There is a lot of football to play.

"If they win all of their games remaining, fair play, good work. We’re not going to focus on that, we are going to focus on ourselves and keep developing.

"I am very optimistic about the spring, the team we put together today has barely any practice time together. You can’t believe it when you see them play, but it’s barely any practice time. If we believe that practice will make us better, we are going to get better.”

Chelsea’s Aniek Nouwen (left) and Arsenal’s Stina Blackstenius battle for the ball - Credit: PA

Explaining why Stina Blackstenius moved to the right side he said: “It will be a question that a lot of teams will need to answer, how do they deal with that deep threat and a player who can hold up the ball and then to deal with the space in front of the defensive line?

"It creates a lot of space and a lot of good opportunities and it’s one of the reasons we wanted to bring Stina to the club.”

Vivianne Miedema played in the number 10 role and Eidevall added: “After reviewing the FA Cup final we felt it was really important to play with two sixes to get more control in the build-up phase. We didn’t get that detail right in the final.

"We still wanted to create space in behind their midfield and it’s good to have a forward like Stina who will be working against their central defenders and constantly asks the question in behind.

"We combined that with a player like Viv who shows feet in behind their midfield line and that’s a tough combination for them to take care of. But we needed to get the defensive structure right so we could play into these players strengths as well. Then you look at Viv’s defensive contribution and it is very, very high. I think it worked well.”

Asked who was the real winner in the game, the Swede replied: “Women’s football and the WSL are the winners. There is only one thing wrong with the game and that is that it is played in front of 3,000 instead of 30 or 40,000, that’s the only thing wrong with the game.

"This game was so entertaining with such good players, more games like this and more people will want to see these games.”

Arsenal return to action following the international break with a trip to Liverpool in the FA Cup on Sunday, February 27.