Final loss 'my biggest disappointment' says Arsenal's Eidevall

Arsenal manager Jonas Eidevall admits last year’s Vitality Women’s FA Cup Final was the biggest disappointment of his career but he is adamant they can make amends on Sunday.

Chelsea cruised to a 3-0 win at Wembley in December but the teams played out a goalless draw in their most recent meeting at Kingsmeadow in February and Eidevall is confident of a much better showing in Sunday's FA Cup semi-final.

Last season's final, played in December 2021 due to delays caused by the Covid-19 pandemic, saw the Swedish manager lose his first FA Cup Final in charge of the Gunners after Sam Kerr's double and a goal from Fran Kirby.

He said: “It was the biggest disappointment in my career, yes.

“I think we learnt from that game and some parts of that we showed when we played against them the last time.

“I learnt a lot about how to prepare the team, what to focus on, and I think we all learned that it is an uncontrollable thing in football, the result.

“You can win or lose the game, but the way you play the game is 100% within your control, and it is the worst feeling when you go out, and you try to perform, and you can't recognise that it is your team or yourself playing the game.

“I want to be disappointed when we lose. I want to have the expectation that we should win, I don't want it to be an option that we should not win.

“And I know sometimes that makes it hurt much more when you don't succeed, but I think it is the only step to take to develop this team even further.”

Sunday's semi-final will be the fourth time these two sides have met this season, with the first finishing 3-2 to Arsenal back in September.

They are set to face off in front of packed house at Meadow Park, albeit Eidevall believes ten times as many fans should be attending a game of this magnitude.

Chelsea are in excellent form in the Barclays FA Women’s Super League, having won five consecutive league games.

In contrast, the Gunners are looking to recover from their disappointing Champions League exit at the hands of VfL Wolfsburg.

Eidevall's side have had better fortune in the league, though, where they are on a run of four consecutive victories.

He added: “I think it is good, but I still think a game like this deserves a much higher attendance.

“I could see this game being in front of 30,000 or 40,000 or 50,000 spectators.

“So I'm not going to be sitting here and jumping and saying this is the greatest thing for us ever. I think it is normal.

“These are two of the best teams in the world, and they're playing in a really important game.

“Considering how women's football is evolving, if this game weren't sold out, I would have been really worried, and we wouldn't be moving in the right direction.

“We need to prepare the best possible way for every game that we play, and we need to be good at executing the things that we are good at.

“No matter if it is a game against Chelsea or if it is against Leicester City, we do our best, and we always try to.”

