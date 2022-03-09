Arsenal boss Eidevall knows 'nothing else but pressure'

Jonas Eidevall says he knows "nothing else but pressure" after Arsenal’s 4-2 victory over Birmingham City on Sunday.

Vivianne Miedema became the first player in history to claim over 100 goal involvements and Beth Mead netted her 50th WSL goal, after Rafaelle opened the scoring, with Caitlin Foord sealing the points late on.

On having to win every game between now and the end of the season to seal the Super League title, Eidevall said: "I know nothing else, this is my life and my job. It's been a part of my life in Sweden. I am used to coaching clubs who need to win every time they play.

"For me it's just about preparing well and enjoying it, focusing on performances and what we can control. If you feel fear and you feel you want to hide from it, not taking risks is a risk. For me it is important that we keep attacking and keep being positive and enjoying the situations we are in. Pressure is a privilege."

Arsenal were rocked slightly by two late Birmingham goals but speaking of their ability to recover, Eidevall added: "It was really important to recover. Of course you are going to be in situations where you feel you have things to lose and it's so important to know we can be brave and when things matter, people still want the ball and to create and to run and to score.

"It is much better to attack and get the next goal than to sit back and try to defend and just play long. I much prefer we go about it this way and that might be the biggest one to take from this game.

"Every game is different but we were playing against a low block and it’s a mix of position, patience and being able to change gear at the right time to break that down."

Arsenal visit Brighton on Sunday (6.45pm), with Eidevall adding: "There are things we need to continue to do well. We need to continue to defend counter-attacks and defend direct play and second balls.

"There are things we need to continue to do to be successful against Brighton, but there will also be things that will be completely different on Sunday.

"We need to be humble and play game by game and reset but also have confidence in the things we have done well."

Birmingham are the only team to have beaten Arsenal in the league this season, and asked about getting revenge, the Swede said: "Not at all, we go into every game wanting to win. It was very clear what we needed to do better because we didn't do well last time.

"We wanted to show we could handle a team playing like this in a much better way, the most important thing was to win the game."

On Miedema breaking another record, he added: "There was so much history in this game, Beth Mead scored her 50th goal for Arsenal and Jordan Nobbs her 250th appearance, which is a huge achievement and we're so proud of her and what she has contributed to the history of this club.

"Then you have Viv, I don't think she will care about the record personally, she only cares about the next game and how to help the team. But it's obviously a result of all the great things she has done and we are happy and proud to have her here."

On Miedema playing in the number 10 role he added: "I think Viv enjoys the role, Viv enjoys feeling involved in the team and feeling connected, that is such a big part of football, how do you make players feel like they are not isolated.

"It's the same with pressure and defence, if you feel like your pressing runs are the only ones and nobody else is pressing, you feel alone and it's not nice.

"When everyone does it together it is a great feeling. The way we play at the moment makes her feel involved and connected I think she is enjoying that."

Arsenal's Rafaelle Souza scores their first goal against Birmingham City - Credit: PA

Rafaelle scored her first goal for the club and on that and her ability in the air the Gunners head coach said: "It is very important. We looked at many different qualities when we wanted that central defender, the left foot and the ability to play out from pressure were really important.

"But then you also see for the duels, she is so front footed and that is also important because if you take into account our central midfield and defence, we can put a lot of good players on the pitch but we could look weak in aerial duels. That balances up very well now that she is dominating there, it helps us in defence and offence."

On the overall performance, Eidevall said: "We largely played well but lost a little bit of rhythm in the second half. We conceded goals from strange situations where we can do better.

"I thought for a minute and after the second goal went in that we just wanted the game to end and didn't want to play anymore. That's not the right way to go about it, you can't play with a fear of losing, you have to stay with the attacking mindset and be brave and I am happy that we at least got back to that and scored the fourth.

"That is the big takeaway, other than the goals we conceded, it was a controlled performance against a Birmingham side who are not easy to beat. They are so compact and give away so little, basically the only thing they give away are the sides for you to cross.

"I think we see that constantly during the season that when they play against teams with good crossing ability and good players in the air they concede. Apart from that, they are solid defensively and hard to break down and we played really well."