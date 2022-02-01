Arsenal 'expected' tough FA Cup tie with Lionesses says Eidevall

Jonas Eidevall says Arsenal 'expected' a tough game against London City Lionesses in the Vitality Women's FA Cup on Sunday.

Arsenal won 1-0 thanks to a goal from Vivianne Miedema on the stroke of half-time, earning a trip to Liverpool in the last 16, with Eidevall telling Tim Stillman of Arseblog news: “I saw their games against West Ham and Brighton in the Conti Cup, I am quite pleased with the control we had of the game.

"We could have scored more and had we had a bit more intent in the final third it would have made the journey a little easier. But control is important, particularly with the number of players we had unavailable I think we managed the game well.”

Miedema came off in the second half and Eidevall added: “Yes, she had a migraine. It was manageable but it came to a point where it wasn’t worth keeping her on any longer.”

The goal came from a high press with Kim Little picking up the ball before sliding in Miedema, with Eidevall adding: “It’s so important to do, it can come from a controlled situation where it comes from their keeper playing out. But it can also come in open play. You saw that on Thursday in the build up to our second goal (against Brighton). We lose the ball but then we counterpress and find Beth and she gets the free-kick.

"It’s both and they’re both really important, it adds an element of creating opportunities. It’s not just about disruption it’s also about preparation for the attack. I think we are developing, we can be better though.”

On using the pressure to stop London City Lionesses creating chances he said: “Football is a lot about repetition, I read a very interesting article on the stats about three-man defences in the Premier League. You want to play all the time in a way that you are very used to, but also in a way that surprises your opponent. In essence, that is what everyone tries to create. To build a system in a way of playing that you are comfortable with.

"After the Barcelona game I said the solutions are there all the time. If you watch the game back and pause it, you can see solutions. But we never play against a team that presses like that. They play it so well but we are not used to it. If we played teams that press like that week in and week out, I think we would have a much better chance of beating the press.

"The big thing is you apply something that not a lot of other teams do, then other teams are not used to it. Pressing is not just about intensity, it’s about creating different problems for opponents that they are not used to, so you can take away their most common passing patterns.

"It’s about forcing them into situations they are not comfortable with and not used to, that is an underestimated aspect of football tactics. That article about three-man defences really showed that and why it’s not used so much anymore.”

Leah Williamson, Lia Walti, Tobin Heath and Rafaelle missed Sunday's tie and Eidevall explained: “A variation of resting and illness. It’s been a complicated week going into these two games with the number of players available but we play the game, we played with the players we had.

"But it has been complicated so I am very happy with the players’ performance. We think we will get these players back for Manchester United on Saturday.”

The Swede explained he would have liked to have been able to rest more players saying: "We have really good academy players, but what I am looking for in a game like this is that if we change too much and played with the players that are not used to playing together, the communication is not as good and it leads to turnovers and transitions and everyone has to run more.

"For me managing this game physically was more about playing with a consistent eleven for as long as possible and if we do that well, then everyone runs a little less. Everyone was managed by being in control of the ball, it still worked well. Of course we have players that have been almost forced to play a lot during this period but it worked well.”

As for their next two games with Manchester United and Chelsea, Eidevall said: “They are two great teams and we will have to be at our best in both of those games, that is what gets me excited as a coach because it will bring the best out of us and make us a better team.

"I hope we have lots of Arsenal fans cheering us on like today at both games and helping us because these are going to be really tough encounters.”

Arsenal host Manchester United on Saturday at 12.30pm with that game broadcast on Sky Sports.