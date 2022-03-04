Arsenal 'growing' into second half of Super League season says Eidevall

Jonas Eidevall says Arsenal are really 'growing' into the second half of the season after their 4-0 win over Reading on Wednesday.

Goals from Vivianne Miedema, Katie McCabe, Leah Williamson and Stina Blackstenius sealed victory at Meadow Park, leaving the Gunners five points clear in the Women's Super League.

Eidevall said: "We are really growing in the second half of the season after a bad performance against Birmingham, after that we developed and developed.

"Emotions are always high on the match day but I think today was a really strong performance, the way we move the ball, the way we play away from pressure, the way we open up spaces on the sides and then made the central positions more open.

"I really enjoyed watching us play today, that was nice! I have high standards, we need to keep going but it’s good to see the levels we can reach.”

On the new signings and what they have brought to the club in terms of freshness, the Swede added: “The players we brought in in January, we brought them in because we believed in them. But we know it is sometimes difficult to come in and play in a new team and we respected that.

"Stina, Rafaelle and Laura Wienroither have impressed me a lot. It comes down to them but it also comes down to the other players, the staff and the club.

"People are doing things very, very well so these players can do that. They should be recognised too for helping the players, though those players themselves are the most responsible."

On playing in the space behind the Reading full-backs he explained: "We spoke more about the set-up and how to get to the final third, that was one of the scenarios. Their full-backs were isolated in two v ones a lot of times in the game and we spoke about that being one way to exploit them."

McCabe started on the right wing and explaining why that was, considering she usually plays at left-back or the left of midfield, Eidevall added: "Katie is so versatile, we also played her as a 10 this season. If she plays to the left you get great crossing from her on her left foot. But if you put her on the right, she can come in and shoot and play reverse passes. We thought it could be a good idea to invert both our wide forwards tonight to get them both coming inside in an inverted position. I think when you see some of the goals, that worked pretty well."

On Dutch striker Miedema's performance in the number 10 role he went on to say: "She was brilliant, it helps a lot to have a player with that technique, you can smash the ball at her and she will control it. Which makes it so hard to defend those spaces against her.

"Her playing a little bit deeper does not mean that she is not going to be on the end of attacks and that's so important. It's a starting position and that's a position we can link up together but if you see how many times she made the final pass, or shot or second assist. She has a hand in most of our attacks It was very, very well done from her."

Despite strengthening their hold on top spot, ahead of a game against Birmingham City on Sunday (12pm), Eidevall was quick to play down any title talk, saying: "I don't know how the table looks, it doesn't matter. I know the conditions and we are just going to do our best in every game. We need to put our focus into developing our team still, that is all I am thinking about."