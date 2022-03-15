Eidevall 'very pleased' with Arsenal counter-pressing in beating Brighton

Jonas Eidevall was 'very pleased' with Arsenal's counter pressing in their 3-0 win at Brighton & Hove Albion in the FA Women's Super League on Sunday evening.

The Gunners claimed all three points with first-half goals from Beth Mead and a brace from Stina Blackstenius, keeping them five points clear of Chelsea at the top of the table.

On the counter pressing Eidevall said “We say we want to be lightning fast, you see the lightning before you hear the thunder. That’s how we want to be.

"If I have time to assess counter pressure it is too slow, some of our players are incredibly fast at this. I have never coached a player who is as fast at it as Beth Mead, she can run 15 metres in seconds and close a player down. It is lightning.

"The reactions are great but the starting positions are good too and we have good players behind the ball, so the structure is there as well, you need to have both.

"If you want to counter-press and press the ball, that involves getting dragged out of your position so you need someone behind you who is going to fill in.

"Sometimes our left-back is pressing on the right side because she is closest to the ball, that means someone has to drop into her position. It is a prerequisite of playing dynamic football that everyone understands their roles and responsibilities.”

Arsenal's Stina Blackstenius hits the crossbar with a header against Brighton - Credit: PA

As to whether the team is in a good place and have bought into his ideas, he added: “It’s in a better place, but I have learnt in football that the moment you relax and think you have it figured out, you get whacked in the back of the head!

"You can’t do that, opponents will change, dynamics will change in your team, you have to be on your toes. You have to keep on looking for improvements and for reinforcements, the small details make the difference.

"I am not relaxing, I have done that in my career before and I learned that nothing good comes from that.”

Caitlin Foord registered another assist as she has rediscovered her good form after returning home from the Asian Cup.

Speaking of the Australian striker, Eidevall said: “She came back in very, very good shape from the Asia Cup. Some of it comes down to self-confidence, she has been able to play wide which is a position that suits her more.

"Before that she played a lot as a 9 because we didn’t have Stina. It gets her facing forward and that is a better position for her and she is growing in confidence and it’s a positive cycle.”

Asked if it was always the plan to play Vivianne Miedema and Blackstenius together, Eidevall said: "All things are like this in football, you can’t know anything for sure before you have tried it.

"At the same time, when we signed Stina, that was one of the things I wanted to try. I wanted to see how that would work. But you always have to be open, you can’t be stubborn.

"If you have an idea that doesn’t work you either have to improve it or do something different. Now it is a case of seeing what the opponent will do differently and we might need to have to adapt to that.”

On Miedema enjoying playing as a number 10, Eidevall added “I think she is but she also got into really good scoring positions and that is really important because otherwise it is a waste of her talent if she is never in front of goal. She does that.”

Arsenal are next in action in the FA Cup quarter-final against Coventry United on Friday night with a 7pm kick off at Meadow Park.