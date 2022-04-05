It's Arsenal's philosophy to attack says Eidevall

Jonas Eidevall said it's Arsenal's philosophy to be ruthless in attack following Sunday's 5-0 win away at Leicester City in the WSL.

Goals from Vivianne Miedema (2), Beth Mead, Tobin Heath and an own goal gave the Gunners a convincing victory at the King Power Stadium.

And the Gunners' Swedish head coach said: "It’s our philosophy to attack, we have the ball and we attack.

"It was important for us to get back winning again but also to have a lot of respect for the fact we played Thursday night, we travelled home on Thursday night and we needed to come here on Saturday night.

"We’ve barely been home and we needed to get our head right, new opponents, focus again and have confidence and belief in the game plan.

"It’s not as easy as we made it look today, it’s because it’s well done by the players and the staff to achieve that.

"When you compare to last season, this is another layer. We have been in Europe, we’ve played lots of games and that adds to the schedule.

"We know there are things we have to improve for next season, but we have shown that we can deal with playing in Europe midweek and then coming into these games and be able to perform.

"That is so important because that is where we want to be."

Arsenal's Beth Mead (left) scores their first goal at Leicester - Credit: PA

On the importance of goal difference in the WSL title race he added: "In 2012 I was the assistant manager at Malmö and we lost the title on goal difference. I have learned that lesson, I never relax, everything matters.

"Every goal matters, goals you score and concede, not just now but I am always like that. I never want us to slack off or take it easy, we can control things when we play games and that means every second is important.

"Usually you think it is the last game when you think about goal difference, but what about the first game of the season? What about earlier in the season when you are winning 2-0 and you tried to do a fancy finish instead of scoring?

"Everything matters and we have been good at that so far and continue to be good at it."

Arsenal's Tobin Heath scores their fifth goal against Leicester - Credit: PA

Nikita Parris came off the bench to claim two assists and speaking of her influence, Eidevall said: "As a player you can choose two ways when you do not start. You can be disappointed when you are not playing but what matters in the end is what you do when you come on the pitch.

"She was brilliant, she was focused, she was taking the initiative, she showed quality in her actions. It was great to see."

Lia Walti missed the trip to Wolfsburg on Thursday but returned at Leicester and on her importance to the team, Eidevall added: "She was excellent. I told Lia when we got back from Germany that it’s a good thing and a bad thing.

"The bad thing is that we missed you in the game, the good thing is you can see that we miss you. That was not a feeling I had in November or December, I thought she was more replaceable then and that shows how much she has grown in her game.

"That’s a great testament to her and the consistency of the performances she is putting in. I was very happy to have her back."

As to what he said at half-time at Leicester, Eidevall revealed: "We had to be patient, but also to play with energy but I think we deserved at least one more goal in the first half with the chances we had.

"It's easy for one counter attack or one set-piece and all of a sudden the game is different. As well we had two players on yellow cards who could easily have been put in situations where they get another yellow.

"It was really important not to let the game change, so we talked about all the details and making sure we kept attacking.

"No way we were going to be passive, no way we were going to sit back, we had to keep attacking. When we scored the second, we needed to go for the third and so on. It’s the only way to play these games and these teams. We also had good help from players coming on from the bench was a really, really positive factor."

The Gunners return to action after the international break against WSL title rivals and defending champions holders Chelsea in the FA Cup semi-final on Sunday April 17.