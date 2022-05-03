'Fundamental' to get more goals says Arsenal boss Eidevall

Jonas Eidevall says it was 'fundamental' Arsenal went to get more goals during their 7-0 victory over Aston Villa on Sunday.

Vivianne Miedema scored a brace while Beth Mead, Stina Blackstenius, Lotte Wubben-Moy, an own goal from Rachel Corsie and 50th WSL goal for Nikita Parris completed the tally at Meadow Park.

On trying to add more goals to their haul, Eidevall said: "It's fundamental from two perspectives. To get the highest possible league position, goal difference can be important but it is also important from a mindset perspective.

"We need to think about how much we do with each game. When you look at Barcelona, look at their goal difference in Spain. It drives high performance across a season and it has played a massive part in how they have developed as a team.

"I am pleased we are starting to create that culture here. Also we want to develop ourselves by really pushing each other, it’s really important."

Arsenal’s Vivianne Miedema in action against Aston Villa - Credit: PA

Substitute Jordan Nobbs was forced off with an injury and asked if it was the last time she would be seen playing for Arsenal, due to a lack of game-time this season despite having a year left on her contract, he added: "Nothing has changed, Jordan has another year on her contract and there have been no talks about her leaving.

"I haven't had a chance to speak to her or the medical staff yet and I can’t read minds."

On how well his players press to create openings, the Swede added: "I think it is a big part of us not conceding goals. We are finding a good balance between the two different ways that we want to attack.

"Against Aston Villa and against Everton we found a good balance between lightning fast counter-attacks and really good possession-based, positional play.

"We are finding good positions and waiting for the right moment to go through. That is what we try to embody.

"Many teams are either possession-based teams or counter-attacking teams, we want to be both and understand when to go and when not to.

"We did that really well and for us, I'm pleased you notice what the players do off the ball because the players work really hard at that.

"I think we’re finding that balance and I don’t know how many clean sheets we have kept this season, but not conceding is a massive part of taking the points we want to take."

Lydia Williams started in goal against Villa ahead of regular number one Manuela Zinsberger and Eidevall explained: "Manu was away for a bit of this week for personal reasons and hasn't practiced with us so much. Lydia has and was able to have a good preparation, so that was the reason."

Captain Leah Williamson went on to discuss the final week of the campaign with Arsenal having a midweek date against north London rivals Tottenham at the Emirates Stadium before a trip to West Ham on Sunday (12pm).

"The Chelsea loss really disappointed us because we were playing well, and then it just exposed us a little bit," said Williamson.

"Since then you can see we've got a little bit of fire in our belly to put things right.

"And we're keeping the pressure on. We want to do it convincingly and that's what we did against Aston Villa."

Arsenal host Tottenham in the north London derby at the Emirates on Wednesday with kick-off at 7.15pm and the game will be broadcast live on the BBC.