Arsenal trio up for WSL player of year award

Published: 8:51 AM March 18, 2021

Arsenal's Vivianne Miedema and Jennifer Beattie have been shortlisted for the Women's Super League player of the year award - Credit: PA

Three Arsenal players have been shortlisted for the Women's Super League player of the year award for the London Football Awards.

Vivianne Miedema, Leah Williamson and Jennifer Beattie have been shortlisted for the award alongside Chelsea duo Fran Kirby and Pernille Harder.

Miedema became the record goalscorer in WSL history after netting a hat-trick against north London rivals Tottenham Hotspur in October.

The Dutch international also became the first player in WSL history to score two first-half hat-tricks as she netted her first against Bristol City in December 2019 in an 11-1 victory at Meadow Park.

Miedema finished as the Women’s Super League's top goalscorer in the 2019-20 season after netting 16 goals for the Gunners.

You may also want to watch:

She scored 10 with her right foot, four with her left foot and two with her head as she led the top flight charts for a second consecutive season.

Miedema was also the first player to score back-to-back hat-tricks in WSL history and the 24-year-old continues to break new ground.

This season the striker has 14 goals in 15 WSL games and is the current top goalscorer in the division.

England international Williamson has played 15 games this season, scoring one goal and adding two assists.

Williamson is a key player for the Gunners in terms of creating chances with her passing range being one of the best in the WSL and this season has already beaten her assist record from 2019-20.

The versatile 23-year-old can play in defence and also in midfield if there is an injury in that area of the squad.

She can also play at the right of a back three with a perfect example of this coming last season against Brighton & Hove Albion where she provided two assists for Jill Roord and Danielle van de Donk.

Scottish international Beattie has featured eight times for Joe Montemurro's side this season, scoring two goals against Brighton & Hove Albion and Everton.

What makes Beattie's nomination even more remarkable is the fact that she revealed she had been diagnosed with breast cancer in October in an interview in December.

In Beattie's eight games this season the Gunners have kept four clean sheets due to her understanding with Williamson at the back.