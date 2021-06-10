Williams signs new contract with Arsenal Women

Published: 1:15 PM June 10, 2021

Arsenal have confirmed that goalkeeper Lydia Williams has signed a new contract at the club for another season.

Australian international Williams played nine games in the Women's Super League in 2020-21 keeping seven clean sheets in the process.

Overall she played 11 times across all competitions since signing from Melbourne City last summer.

The 33-year-old had a 64 per cent save rate and also controlled her box impeccably well taking the pressure off her defence that would sometimes have been a makeshift back-line due to the amount of injuries the Gunners sustained.

Williams has twice been named Australia Women's Footballer of the Year and you could see her influence on a young Gunners defence guiding Leah Williamson and Lotte Wubben-Moy in front of her when she played.

The keeper was also nominated for save of the season against Chelsea as she made a stunning low reaction stop to keep out Fran Kirby.

On penning the new deal Williams told Arsenal.com: "“I just can’t wait to get back and see the fans now. I’ve seen everything on social media, but now I want that fan experience on the pitch and during games because that’s the one thing that I’ve missed the most.”

She is the second Arsenal player to commit her future at the Gunners this summer after Katie McCabe penned a long-term deal back in May as fellow keeper Manuela Zinsberger extended her contract earlier this year.

*Former Arsenal Women's manager Joe Montemurro has been appointed as the new manager of Serie A champions Juventus ahead of the new 2021-22 season.

The 51-year-old Australian will take charge of the Turin side from July 1 after he stepped down as Arsenal boss at the end of the season.

Montemurro replaces Rita Guarino who departed the Bianconere at the end of the season as she is linked with the Italian National team job.

He guided the Gunners to the 2018-19 Women's Super League title, and his tenure also included winning the Continental League Cup in 2018, beating Manchester City 1-0 in the final with a goal from Vivianne Miedema.

Arsenal finished third in the Women's Super League last season qualifying for the Champions League ahead of next season but Montemurro revealed in March he was leaving north London.

Speaking to Arsenal.com he said: "My three-and-a-half years at Arsenal have been a fantastic adventure, the highlight of my coaching career.

"I have had the opportunity to work with and learn from some of the best in the industry on and off the pitch.

This has been the hardest professional decision of my life, as I absolutely love this job and this club, the club I have supported all my life.

"I’m hugely grateful to the club for their unrelenting support during my time here and in understanding and respecting my decision.

“I’ve had a fantastic time here at Arsenal and I am proud of what we have achieved. I must thank all the fans, players, staff and the club.

"This club has always been a leader in women’s football and I will be cheering us on to the next level as I watch as a passionate and enduring fan."

Montemurro speaks fluent Italian so the move makes a lot of sense and he can spend time with his family in Italy.

Juventus won the title after going unbeaten in the whole season winning all 22 of their fixtures.

Before his move to Arsenal, Montemurro coached in his native Australia at Melbourne Victory and Melbourne City.