Arsenal 'can only control own results' says Montemurro

Published: 8:40 PM March 27, 2021

Arsenal's Vivianne Miedema (second left) celebrates scoring their second goal against Tottenham with teammates during the FA Women's Super League match at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium - Credit: PA

Joe Montemurro says Arsenal can only control their own results in the race for the Champions League spots after their 3-0 win over Tottenham Hotspur at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium on Saturday.

Goals from Caitlin Foord, Vivianne Miedema and Katie McCabe gave the Gunners a much needed victory following Manchester United's win over West Ham earlier on Saturday.

And the Gunners boss said: "We can only control our results and we can’t rely on other results, I know it’s a cliche but we just have to worry about what we are doing and keeping this sort of control over games and continuing our week to week process."

Arsenal were very much in control of the game from start to finish and had chances to further extend their lead, with Montemurro adding: "You always want to win by more, we probably scored the more difficult goals than the easier ones today. The important thing for us is that we are getting into these positions to create chances and we’re doing it in our way and we were in control."

McCabe put in a fine performance, claiming her 11th assist of the season before scoring the third goal for the visitors, and the boss said: "She’s becoming more intelligent in her movements so she’s getting into better positions more consistently to really hurt teams.

You may also want to watch:

"Last year that was maybe a little more random, this year it’s more calculated and structured in terms of the positions she takes up.

"A lot of the stuff she is doing now is coming inside a lot and making that extra midfielder sometimes and sometimes she stays a little higher and that’s very hard to mark. Because her positioning is more consistent she is receiving the ball in better areas."

Miedema scored the second goal with a sensational volley and Montemurro, describing that goal, explained: "It looked good from where I was sitting! We know Viv’s qualities and she does that all the time in training and she does it in games also, it doesn’t surprise me."

Arsenal are now on a run of four consecutive wins and haven't conceded a goal in that time, but asked if it is their best spell of the season to date their 51-year-old boss said: "That’s difficult for me to answer because we have very high standards, we were playing well in September, October and November also.

"We’re definitely finding good rhythm now and joy and it’s great to see the players smiling again and you can see it in the way we play at the moment."

Scottish international Lisa Evans missed out with injury and asked how long she would be sidelined for Montemurro said: "We’re not sure but we’re thinking after the international break she’ll be back. It’s been an Achilles tendon ongoing for quite a while, probably the whole time I have been here.

"It's just irritating her and we thought now was a good time to give her the injection she needed and see if we can get this done and move on.

"We probably could’ve played her and managed it but we just felt it was the right time to keep her out of the squad but overall I'm very pleased with the performance."