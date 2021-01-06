Arsenal Women request postponement after player returns positive Covid-19 test after Dubai trip

Published: 4:26 PM January 6, 2021

Arsenal's Jennifer Beattie celebrates scoring her side's third goal of the game with team-mates during the FA Women's Super League match at the Meadow Park, London. - Credit: PA

Arsenal Women have requested a postponement for this weekends game away to Aston Villa in the Women's Super League according to reports from the Telegraph.

It follows three Arsenal stars who went to Dubai over the Christmas period and one of those in question has since tested positive for Coronavirus.

Katie McCabe was among one of the three to travel but she has tested negative for the virus the other two players remain unidentified.

Dubai was among the countries that established a permitted travel corridor with the UK during that period.

It's been reported that members of the Arsenal Women squad are very angry that the stars in question decided to make the trip in a global pandemic.

It follows on from four Manchester City Women players also testing positive after a trip to Dubai at the same time and they will subsequently miss this weekends fixture with West Ham United.

No action is expected to be taken on the Gunners players who departed the UK but senior staff are very disappointed in their decison to fly on what the players in question have called a "business trip".

Several Arsenal players are isolating under Covid-19 protocols after coming into close contact with the player who has tested positive and this has resulted in the Gunners requesting this weekends fixture away at Villa to be postponed.

The FA confirmed on Tuesday evening that 15 positive tests came back from the women's top-flight and Championship between 28 December 2020 and 3 January.

Arsenal are currently 2nd in the WSL table with 22 points four points behind leaders Manchester United.