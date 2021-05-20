Arsenal to find out Women's FA Cup quarter-final opponents

Published: 3:00 PM May 20, 2021

Arsenal players watch on during the penalty shoot out during the Continental Cup match at Meadow Park, London. - Credit: PA

Arsenal will find out their FA Cup quarter-final opponents on Friday, May 28 with the draw taking place on Women’s Football Weekly on talkSPORT 2.

The draw will be carried out by the show’s host, Faye Carruthers, and former England international, Lianne Sanderson.

The broadcast will run from 12-1pm, with the draw to be conducted at around 12.30pm.

Arsenal have beaten Gillingham and Crystal Palace to reach the last eight with Joe Montemurro's final game in charge of the Gunners coming against the Eagles at the weekend.

Arsenal beat the Eagles 9-0 with goals from Beth Mead, Kim Little, Danielle van de Donk, Jordan Nobbs, Vivianne Miedema, Jill Roord, Katie McCabe and a brace from Noelle Maritz.

The final will be held on Sunday, December 5 at Wembley Stadium Connected by EE, kicking-off at 3pm in what is the 50th year of the competition.

It will coincide with 100 years since the FA made the controversial decision to ban women's football

Arsenal will be drawn against one of Charlton Athletic, Birmingham City, Brighton & Hove Albion, Tottenham Hotspur, Manchester City, Leicester City or one of Chelsea or Everton who meet tonight Thursday, May 20.

Arsenal are the record holders of the competition winning it and are aiming to win it back for the first time since 2016.