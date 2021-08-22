Arsenal advance in Champions League with win over PSV Eindhoven

Published: 11:05 AM August 22, 2021

Arsenal players watch on during the penalty shoot out during the Continental Cup match at Meadow Park, London. - Credit: PA

Arsenal advanced into the second qualifying round of the Champions League with a 3-1 victory over PSV Eindhoven on Saturday evening.

The Gunners put in a commanding performance in Moscow to continue their Champions League journey under new boss Jonas Eidevall.

Arsenal had an early shout for a penalty when Noelle Maritz drove forward before clipping the ball into the box, the ball hitting Maruschka Waldus on the hand but the referee turned the Gunners protests away.

With 15 minutes on the clock Arsenal were gifted a chance when Sari van Veenendaal scuffed her clearance to Katie McCabe who took a heavy touch and the ball ran out for a goal-kick for PSV.

The Gunners took the lead on 19 minutes when Frida Maanum played a superb pass for Beth Mead who played a neat one two with Kim Little before Arsenal's number 9 pulled the ball back for Vivianne Miedema to slot into the net to break the deadlock.

PSV had their first sight of goal when Esmee Brugts was played in but her cross was well plucked out of the air by Zinsberger in the Gunners goal.

Miedema then had a big opening when she was played in one on one opening up the PSV defence before she checked back hitting her effort wide of the target when she was expected to score.

Manuela Zinsberger was then called into action as she made an excellent save to keep out Desiree van Lunteren after she cut inside but the Arsenal keeper got down well to turn the ball away.

Zinsberger had to be alert once more on 32 minutes when Mandy van den Berg's free-kick went all the way through but the keeper was down low to tip the ball away for a corner that came to nothing.

Maanum could have added Arsenal's second several minutes later as Katie McCabe swung in a cross and Maanum headed over the top of the bar.

However it was 2-0 on 39 minutes when Mead played a short corner for Mana Iwabuchi who chopped the ball beyond two PSV defenders before curling her shot into the top corner of the net with a stunning strike.

A minute later it was so nearly 3-0 as Iwabuchi opened up the PSV defence playing in Mead but she fired her effort wide of the target.

Arsenal began the second half the same way they finished the first on top when Jennifer Beattie had a big opportunity to score but she fired over following a McCabe corner.

PSV however did pull a goal back when a long direct ball forward wasn't cut out by Simone Boye Sorensen and Brugts flicked into the bottom corner beyond the reach of Zinsberger.

The Gunners responded well however when Mead had her low shot saved by van Veenendaal as she drilled her effort across goal but the keeper did well to react and make the save.

PSV grew in confidence and McCabe found herself in the book as she took a swipe off the ball on Brugts.

Arsenal lost some control of the game but did have a good opportunity to put the game to bed when Beattie met a corner from McCabe but turned into a comfortable save for van Veenendaal.

Eidevall's side did score their third a minute later when Iwabuchi scored her second of the game as Miedema got into the box before her low shot was saved by van Veenendaal but the Japanese international was there for the rebound and she drilled the loose ball into the net.

On 66 minutes Eidevall made a change as the impressive Mead was brought off for Nikita Parris as Arsenal looked to draw more blood from PSV Eindhoven.

The Gunners should have had a penalty on 71 minutes when McCabe was brought down by Janou Levels but the referee waved it away in what turned out to be a poor decision.

Eidevall then turned to his bench once more with Lotte Wubben-Moy and Caitlin Foord coming on for Beattie and Iwabuchi.

Foord could have made an instant impact when she was played in on goal after an excellent Miedema pass but her effort was weak and easily kept out by the keeper.

Foord then had the next opening as Arsenal ended the game stronger when she was picked out in the area but blazed her shot over the top.

McCabe was next to test the keeper on 85 minutes but her effort was hit straight at the PSV stopper who was able to make a routine save.

In all one way traffic Miedema could have added a late second to her tally when she was played in but van Veenendaal did well to react and tip the ball away from goal.

This was to be Miedema's last involvement as she was replaced by Anna Patten for the final couple of minutes.

Patten was inches away from making an instant impression when she met a corner before her header was deflected over the top in the final opportunity of the game.

Arsenal will now meet one of Slavia Prague, Lyon, Rosengard or Wolfsburg in the second qualifying round of the Champions round with the draw to be made on Sunday afternoon.

Arsenal: Zinsberger, Catley, Beattie (Wubben-Moy 74), Boye Sorensen, Maritz, McCabe, Mead (Parris 66),Little, Maanum, Iwabuchi (Foord 74), Miedema (Patten 90).

Unused substitutes: Williams, Cull, Goldie.

PSV Eindhoven: Van Veenendaal, Waldus, Levels, van Lunteren, van den Berg, Carreras, Margaretha Pattiwael,Brugts, Biesmans, Rodriguez.



