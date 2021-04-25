Arsenal Women hoping for more from ton-up Miedema

Published: 8:00 AM April 25, 2021

Arsenal's Vivianne Miedema (right) and Gillingham's Georgia Pearch battle for the ball during the Vitality Women's FA Cup fourth round match at Meadow Park - Credit: PA

Arsenal striker Vivianne Miedema made her 100th appearance for the club in the FA Cup against Gillingham last weekend.

And Miedema scored her 92nd goal for the Gunners during the 10-0 win at Meadow Park last Sunday.

The striker is the 35th player to be inducted into Arsenal's 100 club and was the third Dutch player to do so along with Danielle van de Donk and Dominique Janssen.

Arsenal's 24-year-old striker is their top goalscorer this season with 23 goals in all competitions and is the top goalscorer in the history of the Women's Super League with 59 goals in the division.

Miedema was influential in the largest victory in Barclays FA Women’s Super League history against Bristol City, scoring six and assisting four others in an 11-1 victory and she continues to make more history.

She also won the 2020 Football Writers player of the year award and was the top goalscorer in the 2019-20 UEFA Women’s Champions League tournament as Arsenal reached the quarter-finals.

The Netherlands striker was voted the Women's Super League best ever player as the league celebrated its 10th anniversary last week.

Miedema became the record goalscorer in WSL history after netting a hat-trick against north London rivals Tottenham Hotspur in October as Joe Montemurro's side won 6-1 at Meadow Park and has battled with Manchester City striker Ellen White all season at the top of that list.

Miedema finished as the Women’s Super League's top goalscorer in the 2019-20 season after netting 16 goals for the Gunners. She scored 10 with her right foot, four with her left foot and two with her head as she led the top flight charts for a second consecutive season.

In the 2018-19 season the Netherlands leading goalscorer was crowned the PFA Women's players' player of the season.

Miedema beat competition from Steph Houghton, Lucy Bronze, Fran Kirby, Alex Scott, Karen Carney, Jill Scott, Fara Williams, Kim Little, Ellen White, Rachel Yankey, Ji So-yun, Gilly Flaherty and Nikita Parris to claim top spot.

She has also been crucial to the build-up play once again this season and has been key playing on the left with Caitlin Foord playing through the middle as the number nine.

After her 100th appearance Arsenal boss Joe Montemurro said : "There's not much more to say about Viv. She does it on the park, she does it in style and it's been an absolute pleasure having been a part of her development and her growth over the past three years. It's been a privilege to be involved with a great person."

Miedema made her debut for the Netherlands in September 2013 and on June 5, 2019 she became the all-time top goal-scorer of the Dutch national side, scoring her 60th goal aged just 23.

She has also played in a World Cup final in 2019 and won the European Championships with her country in 2017 as she netted a brace in the final against Denmark.

One of the best things about Miedema in the Arsenal system is that she is allowed to play with freedom and her movement is an essential part of her game she moves around defenders at ease to create space for others to move into.

A statistic to back this up is that she has supplied five assists in the league this season ,having ended with eight last season - the most in the league showing her unselfish nature and that her all round play continues to go from strength to strength.

Miedema has already won three league titles in two countries and holds the record for the most WSL goals in a season with 22 in 2018-19 and she hasn't even hit her peak just yet as she's still learning and developing her overall game.

This season in the Women's Super League, the striker has 17 goals with Sam Kerr of Chelsea leading the way at the top of the goalscoring charts, but Arsenal have two games in hand against Brighton & Hove Albion today (Sunday, April 25) and West Ham United in midweek.

Miedema has one year left on her contract with Montemurro saying of the situation: "Those discussions have been taking place and are continuing, they will start to come to the fore over the next month or so - they are all under control at this stage."

One thing is for sure, it's a century for Miedema, with Arsenal fans all over the world hoping that there are many many more to come in the red and white shirt.