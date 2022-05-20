Arsenal boosted by Miedema contract extension

Arsenal’s Vivianne Miedema has an attempt at goal against West Ham on the last day of the WSL season - Credit: PA

Vivianne Miedema has extended her Arsenal contract, ending the speculation that the Netherlands international was set for a move away from the club.

Arsenal announced on Friday morning that she has extended her stay in north London, having scored 117 goals in just 144 appearances during her time with the Gunners, including 23 in 39 appearances in the recent 2021/22 season.

Miedema's existing contract had been due to expire this summer meaning she would have been able to leave the club on a free transfer.

It is a further boost after Noelle Maritz and Steph Catley recently signed new contracts for Jonas Eidevall’s side.

The 25-year-old was part of the Arsenal side that won the Barclays FA Women’s Super League title in the 2018/19 season, and also helped us to lift the FA Women's Continental Tyres League Cup in the 2017/18 campaign.

Miedema has twice been included in the FIFA FIFPRO Women's World XI and was part of the Netherlands team that won the European Championship in 2017 and finished second at the 2019 Women's World Cup.

Arsenal head coach Eidevall said: "Viv is a stellar talent and a hugely important player for this team, so it's fantastic news that she is staying with us. As a club, our ambition is to win titles and compete at the highest level - we know Viv's own ambitions are the same, and together we will give everything to achieve that."

Head of Women’s Football Clare Wheatley added: "This is an important day for Arsenal Football Club. Viv is among the best players on the planet and has shown her quality year after year in the Arsenal jersey. We have ambitious targets here and Viv will play a key role in us reaching them moving forward."

Miedema went on to explain on why she came to reach the decision to stay in north London, saying: "I think the most beautiful thing about the game is building something with a team and with people around you that you really want to be around.

"I do feel like I have got that at Arsenal. I feel like for me, winning titles with Arsenal will mean a lot more to me than winning them with another club at the moment. And that’s what I obviously hope to achieve with Arsenal."

It follows the news that Arsenal Women will play at least six games at the Emirates Stadium next season.

The club says that three WSL fixtures will be staged at the Emirates, with most of these likely to be in three of the four men’s international breaks during the campaign.