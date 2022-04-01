Arsenal's first-half display 'not good enough' says Eidevall

Jonas Eidevall said Arsenal's first half against Wolfsburg "wasn't good enough" as the Gunners exited the Champions League after a 2-0 defeat in Germany.

Wolfsburg who will meet current holders Barcelona in the semi-final claimed their victory over the Gunners with goals from former Arsenal midfielder Jill Roord and a Leah Williamson own goal.

On the performance Eidevall said: "We knew it was going to be a tough game, and we knew it was going to be decided by small margins.

"I thought our first half was not good enough and I thought we grew into the game into the second half. It really shows in the game that it is small margins that determine.

"We hit the crossbar, we hit the post, we had a penalty that looks clear to everyone else but the one who is reviewing it, and we don’t get that. We need to get something like that in a game like this in order to get a result.

"On what he said to his players at full-time following the 3-1 aggregate defeat Eidevall added: "We were better in the second half. We showed a better version of ourselves, but the players never gave up and they took the game into almost the dying minutes with that penalty situation, which could have given us another life into the game.

"We need to learn from this game here if we want to be a top European team. There are things we need to develop, and we need to spend the rest of this season and next year's pre-season in order to develop it, but also to say, now is the time to refocus, be sharp and get ready for Sunday. It's one thing to lose one game, but we need to be ready for the next one and that requires a lot from everyone."

Asked what lessons Arsenal can take from this season’s Champions League tournament the Swede said: "When you play Champions League, that’s the best thing with it, you get exposed to the best club teams in Europe and obviously you learn a lot about yourself, both on an individual level and on a team level.

"That gives you a very clear picture of where you need to go and when you know where you need to go, then the journey becomes easier on how you plan. It provides us a really clear picture on where we want to be as a team and also as individuals in the future."

Lia Walti missed the game and as to why that was the case, the Gunners boss added: "She has been great for us, I would lie if I would say we didn’t miss her but our focus needs to be on the players that we have.

"It is a big, big test to focus on the things you can control. To understand why Lia Walti wasn’t available is impossible. It is impossible to understand why Lia Walti was not allowed to travel alone today to be with the team, UEFA doesn’t allow her to travel alone on the match day.

"But on Sunday, she will travel alone to the Swiss national team camp and meet up and play international games. I don’t know, it’s beyond my knowledge, it is what it is and we have to accept it, of course it is frustrating not being able to use a player who has been very valuable for us this season."

Arsenal didn’t make their final ball count, with that aspect of the game frustrating Eidevall.

He said: "When you play against a team that presses you in that way like Wolfsburg do, of course you’re not going to be successful all the time playing out from pressure.

"But when you do, the rewards are huge and we didn’t profit from those moments. We know that if you’re going to be successful against a good team like Wolfsburg, you need to be more effective in these moments."

Arsenal return to domestic action this Sunday as they make the trip to Leicester City for a 12.30pm kick-off.