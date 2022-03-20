Eidevall's Arsenal ease into FA Cup semi-finals

Arsenal eased their way into the Vitality Women's FA Cup semi-finals with a 4-0 victory over Championship side Coventry United.

Goals from Stina Blackstenius, Beth Mead, Nikita Parris and Vivianne Miedema allowed Jonas Eidevall’s side to progress into the last four as they aim to win the competition for a 15th time.

Arsenal began as expected on the front foot with Jordan Nobbs fizzing in a low effort, but Lucy Thomas was equal to it making the save.

Coventry started to frustrate the Gunners who weren’t moving the ball as well as they are capable of, but after a slow period, Nobbs had the next opening when she drilled a low shot just wide from outside the box.

Arsenal were in full control but just couldn’t break the deadlock and when the heavily involved Nobbs picked up the ball on the edge of the box her low effort was well blocked by Elisha N'Dow.

Kim Little was next to try her luck when she skipped beyond the challenges to open up a shooting opportunity for herself, but it was just wide of the target when it looked like sneaking into the bottom corner.

Coventry United's Charlie Estcourt (left) and Arsenal's Laura Wienroither battle for the ball - Credit: PA

Arsenal started to up their tempo after being frustrated for the majority of the half and on 37 minutes Tobin Heath burst into the box after beating Grace Riglar to the ball, but her low effort from a tight angle was well held by Thomas.

The deadlock was broken a minute later after some sublime skill from Parris who skipped beyond the challenges before crossing for Blackstenius who made no mistake to head into the net.

It was the Swedish striker's fifth goal for the Gunners since arriving in north London in January and gave them an almighty lift.

They could have doubled their advantage minutes later when Heath charged into the box but her low shot was once again blocked by Coventry players in the box.

Arsenal ended the first half with two big chances, as Little once again jinked her way into a promising position but slipped her effort just wide of the target.

Thomas was then called into action as she made a superb save to keep out Nobbs, who cracked in a powerful low shot that the keeper did well to get down and push away from the target.

Arsenal began the second half the same way they finished the first half and attempted to kill the game off as a contest when Katie McCabe tried her luck from range but it just sailed wide.

Coventry then had a rare chance of their own as Katie Wilkinson picked the ball up from outside the box but her strike went well wide, failing to trouble Lydia Williams.

Eidevall’s troops should have had the game wrapped up on 50 minutes when Nobbs connected with a low cross but rushed her effort and fired over the top.

With the game very much still in the balance Eidevall made a triple change as Mead, Lia Walti and Caitlin Foord came on for Heath, Blackstenius and Little.

Mead made an instant impact as she made it 2-0 with her first touch, when Frida Maanum played in a low cross for the English international to lash beyond Thomas.

Arsenal didn’t wait long before adding their third as Parris got a well deserved and much needed goal when she latched onto the end of a low McCabe cross to stab the ball into the back of the net.

Arsenal's Nikita Parris (left) celebrates scoring their third goal as Coventry United's Mollie Green looks dejected - Credit: PA

The Gunners could have had a fourth when Foord was played through on goal as her heavy touch took two defenders out of the game, but she lacked composure and snapped at her effort sending it wide.

With Coventry tiring, Arsenal had another opportunity to add to their tally with Parris, when she cut inside but sent her effort over the top when she was in a good position to test Thomas.

That was to be the last bit of action for Parris as she was replaced on 66 minutes by Miedema to get some minutes under her belt before a huge week in the Champions League and Super League.

Eidevall’s side wanted to add more goals to send them into the week on fine form, with Laura Wienroither going close to her first Gunners goal when Mead saw her effort blocked and the ball came back out for the Austrian who flashed her effort inches wide of the target.

Nobbs was next in line to try her luck a minute later, when the silky Mead crossed for the midfielder who span around to make a connection but her effort lacked direction and went over.

Arsenal did get a fourth on 77 minutes, though, as Miedema turned on the edge of the box and sent a delightful low shot into the bottom corner beyond the despairing dive of Thomas.

Arsenal's Vivianne Miedema (right) and Caitlin Foord celebrate victory as Coventry United's Naomi Hartley looks on - Credit: PA

Eidevall then made his final change, taking off Simone Boye Sørensen for Lotte Wubben-Moy for the last few minutes of the game and Miedema had the home side's final opportunity of the game latching onto a cut-back from Mead but the Netherlands striker could only send her effort wide.

Coventry could have claimed a consolation when Wilkinson hit a low shot towards goal, but Williams was behind the effort and made a routine save as Arsenal sealed their progress.

Arsenal: Williams; Wienroither, Boye (Wubben-Moy 83), Beattie, McCabe; Maanum, Little (Walti 55); Parris (Miedema 65), Nobbs, Heath (Mead 55); Blackstenius (Foord 55). Unused subs: Zinsberger, Catley, Maritz.