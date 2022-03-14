Blackstenius braces sees Arsenal get better of Brighton

Arsenal's Stina Blackstenius (right) celebrates with team-mates after scoring their third goal against Brighton - Credit: PA

Arsenal cruised to a 3-0 win at Brighton & Hove Albion on Sunday with Stina Blackstenius netting a brace and Beth Mead scoring her seventh goal of the season.

Following Chelsea’s last-gasp winner over Aston Villa earlier in the day the pressure was on the table-topping Gunners and they comfortably passed the test.

Arsenal started on the front foot and had the first opportunity when Lotte Wubben-Moy met a corner from Mead, but a header that looked set for the top corner was superbly saved by Megan Walsh.

Leah Williamson found herself in the book inside eight minutes for a handball when she thought the ball had gone out of play.

But Arsenal’s pressing caused Brighton all sorts of problems and Walsh made another fine save to keep out Vivianne Miedema's low shot after Mead clipped a ball into her path.

Blackstenius latched onto the resulting corner, but her header was superbly kept out by the stunning reflexes of the keeper.

And on 22 minutes Walsh denied Miedema once more after she was played in by Caitlin Foord, as the keeper stood her ground to make the save down low to her left.

As Jonas Eidevall’s side pressed and pushed for the opener, Mead had a glorious opening after being played in by Miedema however she whipped her effort just wide of the target.

Arsenal took a deserved lead on 27 minutes, though, via Swedish striker Blackstenius who latched onto a low cross from Foord, remaining calm and slotting beyond the despairing dive of Walsh.

With 34 minutes gone Arsenal doubled their lead, as Brighton gave away possession allowing Miedema to pounce, drive into the box and set Mead in on goal to find the bottom corner with confidence.

Arsenal's Beth Mead scores their second goal against Brighton - Credit: PA

Brighton didn’t allow their heads to go down as they broke forward with Welsh international Kayleigh Green, but she hit a wild effort well wide of the target.

The Gunners got a third before half-time, January signing Blackstenius making a run across the near post and sending a header from Foord's cross into the net.

And they went close to a fourth on the stroke of half-time when Steph Catley fizzed in a cross for Blackstenius, who was denied her hat-trick by the post.

Arsenal began the second half on top, with Miedema supplied by Williamson, but her low effort sailed just wide off the left hand post.

Jonas Eidevall’s side could have had another when Lia Walti played a stunning pass to Mead who picked out Miedema, however she got the ball stuck under her feet allowing the home side to clear.

Miedema was determined to get a goal as she picked the ball up from range but the Netherlands international couldn’t get direction on the shot as it went down the throat of Walsh.

With 20 minutes left the Gunners made a double change, as Laura Wienroither and Katie McCabe came on for Foord and Noelle Maritz.

And following a quiet few minutes, Eidevall made a further two changes with Blackstenius and Mead coming off for Jordan Nobbs and Nikita Parris.

With five minutes to go McCabe went for a long-range strike but she fizzed her effort just wide of the target.

Parris was next to have an effort, after McCabe turned on the edge of the area and saw her low shot saved by Walsh, as the ball rebounded out to the England international but she somehow sent her effort wide.

Eidevall would make one final change, taking off Wubben-Moy for Jennifer Beattie, as Arsenal saw the game out in a professional manner to move five points clear at the top of the Super League standings.

Arsenal: Zinsberger, Catley, Wubben-Moy (Beattie 87), Williamson, Maritz (Wienroither 70), Little, Miedema, Walti, Mead (Parris 78), Foord (McCabe 70), Blackstenius (Nobbs 78).