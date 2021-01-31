Arsenal's trip to Aston Villa postponed due to waterlogged pitch
- Credit: PA
Arsenal's trip to Aston Villa in the Women's Super League this afternoon has been postponed due to a waterlogged pitch.
It follows Walsall's League Two fixture against Mansfield Town yesterday also being postponed at the Bescot Stadium due to the same issue.
It is the second week in a row that the Gunners have had a game called off due to pitch issues with last weekends clash with West Ham United postponed due to a frozen surface.
Today's game was a rescheduled fixture after a member of the Gunners squad tested positive for Covid-19 and the game on January, 7 had to be postponed.
An Arsenal statement read on Sunday morning: "Our away fixture against Aston Villa Women at the Bescot Stadium today has been called off due to a waterlogged pitch.
"The Barclays FA Women’s Super League fixture was due to kick off at 2pm GMT, but following a pitch inspection at 9am, the match has had to be postponed.
"Information about a rescheduled fixture will be released in due course."
Arsenal haven't played Aston Villa in a competitive meeting in the Women's Super League before so this clash was set to be their first however they did meet in pre-season when the Gunners were warming up to complete their Champions League campaign.
Joe Montemurro's side are due back in action next weekend (Sunday, February 7) against Manchester City at Meadow Park.