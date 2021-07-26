Arsenal to kick off Women's Super League season against Chelsea
Arsenal will kick off the new 2021-22 Women's Super League season with a mouthwatering London derby with title holders Chelsea on the weekend of September 4/5.
They met three times in all competitions in 2020-21, with Chelsea winning two of the games with one draw in the Women's Super League at Meadow Park as Beth Mead put the Gunners ahead before a freak own goal from Lotte Wubben-Moy saw Chelsea come away with a point.
That game with the Blues will take place between the Champions League second round qualifying games should Arsenal make it through the first round against Okzhetpez in Moscow on August 18 and if they win that game they will play the winner of PSV Eindhoven and CSKA Moscow.
Jonas Eidevall's first away league game in charge of the Gunners will take place at Reading on September 12.
The Gunners have a tough first month of the campaign playing last seasons Champions and runners up with Manchester City to come at the end of the month at home on September 26.
The first north London league derby of the season is away at Tottenham Hotspur on November with the return fixture on March 27.
2021 ends with a home game against Brighton & Hove Albion as 2022 starts on the road to Birmingham City.
February is a standout month once again for Arsenal as they take on Manchester United at home on the 6th of the month before travelling to Chelsea on February 13.
Arsenal round off the season with an away game at London rival's West Ham United on May 8.
Arsenal are also set to play a few games at the Emirates Stadium in the Champions League and potentially that opening day of the season against Chelsea, as it's a men's international break that weekend.
Arsenal have also confirmed that 2021-22 memberships will go on sale to get tickets for the games next week.
Full Women's Super League fixture list
September 2021
Arsenal V Chelsea
Reading Women V Arsenal
Arsenal V Man City Women
October 2021
Aston Villa Women V Arsenal
Arsenal V Everton Women
November 2021
Arsenal V West Ham United Women
Tottenham Hotspur Women V Arsenal
Manchester United Women V Arsenal
December 2021
Arsenal V Leicester City Women
Arsenal V Brighton Women
January 2022
Birmingham City Women V Arsenal
Arsenal V Reading Women
Man City Women V Arsenal
February 2022
Arsenal V Manchester United Women
Chelsea Women V Arsenal
March 2022
Arsenal V Birmingham City Women
Brighton Women V Arsenal
Arsenal V Tottenham Hotspur Women
April 2022
Leicester City Women V Arsenal
Everton Women V Arsenal
May 2022
Arsenal V Aston Villa Women
West Ham United Women V Arsenal