Arsenal youngsters Hennessy and Goldie selected for England under 19s

Published: 2:06 PM October 20, 2021

Arsenal's Teyah Goldie during The Mind Series match at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium - Credit: PA

Arsenal youngsters Teyah Goldie and Alex Hennessy have been named in the England under 19 squad for games against Republic of Ireland, Northern Ireland and Switzerland.

These games are round one qualifying fixtures for the 2022 UEFA European Women’s Under-19 Championship in the Czech Republic.

Hennessy is the youngest player to be included in the squad, while Goldie has been a regular member of the Gunners first team squad this season.

Goldie made her Gunners first team debut against Gillingham in the FA Cup last April with Arsenal winning that game 10-0, before making her Champions League debut earlier this season against Okzhetpes.

Meanwhile Hennessy made a big impact in the Gunners pre-season schedule against Chelsea and Tottenham Hotspur.

Arsenal's Alex Hennessy during The Mind Series match at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium, London. Picture date: Sunday August 8, 2021. - Credit: PA

The 16-year-old came on in the second half against Chelsea as the Gunners won 2-1 with goals from Katie McCabe and Freya Jupp.

However, it was the Tottenham game that Hennessy really came to prominence as she hit a brace at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium - an incredible moment for the teenager.

She started the game in the place of Jordan Nobbs who was stretchered off against Chelsea a week earlier with an ankle injury.

But it was the perfect start for her as she opened the scoring as Beth Mead and Anna Patten linked up before the latter whipped a cross in allowing the midfielder to head into the net via the underside of the crossbar.

Hennessy added her second and Arsenal's fourth deep into injury time when Patten played a defence-splitting pass to Lisa Evans who unselfishly squared for the highly rated upcoming star, and she made no mistake in slotting into the empty net.

Head coach Gemma Davies said: “It will be a privilege to lead an England squad for the first time, and I am really looking forward to the group showing what they are capable of over the three matches.

“Sarina Wiegman has shown with the seniors that she will give young players a chance. Our U19s should see this as an opportunity to develop as England players on and off the pitch, and first and foremost enjoy the experience of representing their country.

“We want to qualify for the next round, not only with the finals in mind but also to ensure we can get more quality matches.”

The Young Lionesses will start against the Republic of Ireland on Wednesday, October, 20 with kick-off 7pm, before taking on Northern Ireland three days later (Saturday, October, 23 kick-off 2pm) on the same day that the senior sides will meet at Wembley Stadium connected in senior World Cup qualifying.

The group will finish Tuesday 26 October (kick-off 1pm) when they face Switzerland, with the top three teams progressing to the second round next year.

Squad:

Goalkeepers: Khiara Keating (AFC Fylde, loan from Manchester City), Eleanor Heeps (Blackburn Rovers, loan from Tottenham Hotspur)

Defenders: Teyah Goldie (Arsenal), Olivia McLoughlin (Aston Villa), Jorja Fox (Chelsea), Caitlin Smith (Clemson University), Lucy Parry (Liverpool), Ruby Mace (Manchester City), Tara Bourne (Sheffield United, loan from Manchester United)

Midfielders: Laura Brown (Aston Villa), Maisie Symonds (Brighton & Hove Albion), Mia Ross (Charlton Athletic), Charlotte Wardlaw (Liverpool, loan from Chelsea), Grace Clinton (Everton), Lucia Kendall (Southampton)

Forwards: Alex Hennessy (Arsenal), Freya Gregory (Aston Villa), Missy Goodwin (Aston Villa), Aggie Beever-Jones (Bristol City, loan from Chelsea), Lucy Watson (Sheffield United)