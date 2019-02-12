Search

Darts: Badman inspires N19 past Old Oak

PUBLISHED: 10:30 01 March 2019

Old Oak players face the camera

Old Oak players face the camera

Paul Badman was named man of the match after his first maximum of the Archway League season led the N19 to a resounding 11-4 win over struggling Old Oak.

Phil Andrew’s maximum for the visitors proved to be only a consolation in defeat, as the in-form Holloway side rise to fourth in the table with their fifth win in six outings.

Champions Kennedy’s continued their ascent to back-to-back titles with a spellbinding 14-1 demolishing of Sheephaven Bay, with Martin Colston firing an exquisite 146 out-shot for the ‘Galacticos’.

Meanwhile, in a fierce contest at the Nicholas Nickleby, Dylan Osborn’s maximum was unable to inspire his home side as they were narrowly edged out 9-6 by the battle-hardened Royal Oak A.

Elsewhere, Boston Arms condemned the Golden Lion in Camden to a 10-5 home defeat as the swashbuckling Stuart Pickles steered his away side to a great display of superb power-scoring.

