Darts: Badman inspires N19 past Old Oak
PUBLISHED: 10:30 01 March 2019
Archant
Paul Badman was named man of the match after his first maximum of the Archway League season led the N19 to a resounding 11-4 win over struggling Old Oak.
Phil Andrew’s maximum for the visitors proved to be only a consolation in defeat, as the in-form Holloway side rise to fourth in the table with their fifth win in six outings.
Champions Kennedy’s continued their ascent to back-to-back titles with a spellbinding 14-1 demolishing of Sheephaven Bay, with Martin Colston firing an exquisite 146 out-shot for the ‘Galacticos’.
Meanwhile, in a fierce contest at the Nicholas Nickleby, Dylan Osborn’s maximum was unable to inspire his home side as they were narrowly edged out 9-6 by the battle-hardened Royal Oak A.
Elsewhere, Boston Arms condemned the Golden Lion in Camden to a 10-5 home defeat as the swashbuckling Stuart Pickles steered his away side to a great display of superb power-scoring.