Barkingside link up with NHS North London to promote their services

Jacob Ranson

Published: 2:00 PM March 16, 2021   
Barkingside in action against Athletic Newham at Cricklefield Stadium (Pic: Tim Edwards)

Barkingside in action against Athletic Newham at Cricklefield Stadium (Pic: Tim Edwards) - Credit: Archant

Barkingside Football Club are proud to announce a link-up with NHS North London to promote health services during the pandemic. 

NHS North London represents seven boroughs including Redbridge and Barking and Dagenham. The club will be posting on social media to highlight the mental health support that is available for people who may have been affected by the pandemic. Part of this is promoting events and supporting the great work done by the NHS. 

The club, who play at Cricklefield Stadium in Ilford, have two community priorities this season - helping to fight mental health and homelessness.

They’re working with three partners - The 12th Man Campaign, NHS North East London Commissioning Alliance and Healthy Living Project. 

Chairman Jimmy Flanagan has said he's very passionate about helping both the homeless and mental health charities. He said he suffers from anxiety, and believes that as a majority of men speak about football amongst themselves - where better than through football to speak about how they feel with their mental health.  

In addition to this the club are looking to progress their current youth system via Tony McGrath, as well as building on the excellent soccer school that was gaining rave reviews pre-pandemic. 

The club are still looking at running an education academy, something that has been delayed again due to the pandemic, as well as providing young adults with work training opportunities within the local community.

And Barkingside are looking to increase their presence via social media platforms, an area Flanagan admits they are playing catch-up in at the moment, and to provide opportunities all around for the younger element to get involved in a football club as well as some schemes that former Barkingside players can be involved in providing opportunities for adults, youngsters, and those suffering with their mental health. 

