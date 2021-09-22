Arsenal defender Beattie says World Cup games at Hampden Park is 'huge boost'

Published: 4:00 PM September 22, 2021

Arsenal and Scotland defender Jennifer Beattie says playing all of their Women's World Cup qualifying games at Hampden Park will provide a 'huge boost'.

Speaking to Sky Sports news the centre-back said: “To see the SFA (Scottish Football Association) backing us and putting us in at Hampden for all our qualifiers was a really good feeling.

"You never really know when these stages are going to happen and when you do you think we are heading in the right direction. We just can't wait to get on that pitch.

Scotland’s Jennifer Beattie during the FIFA Women's World Cup 2023 qualifying match at Hampden Park, Glasgow. Picture date: Tuesday September 21, 2021. - Credit: PA

"A few of us had the opportunity to play against Jamaica before the World Cup in 2019 and that was an amazing feeling for the send-off before that.

"To have the fans back as well on Tuesday night, everyone is really looking forward to it.

You may also want to watch:

"Anyone wants to play at their national stadium, so it's a huge boost."

Beattie has started in both Arsenal’s Women’s Super League games this season after missing a large chunk of 2019-20 due to being diagnosed with breast cancer and then suffering with a back injury.

“Personally, having gone through the year I had with various things going on, and then having back surgery, to be part of the squad, playing and winning games, I am high as a kite, you couldn't get me off the ceiling.

"I am loving every minute, a new coach and new players coming through."

Against Reading the defender scored the opening goal as she met a corner from Katie McCabe to head into the back of the net beyond Royals keeper Rhiannon Stewart.

She also played in Friday’s win over Hungary making her return to the national team as Scotland started their World Cup qualification campaign in perfect fashion.

Former Arsenal manager Pedro Martinez Losa is the new Scottish manager and on the new man at the helm Beattie added: “I think he has brought a lot more attention to detail, I think you can tell he has worked a lot at certain clubs especially in the French style of play, what he has done with Bordeaux and a lot of technical detail, and a lot more information.

"That has been great for us, to try and grasp things as quickly as possible.

"Obviously we had to grasp it straight away because he hasn't had time with us in friendlies.

"Three points against Hungary was a huge start for us. I don't think any of us would be 100 per cent content with the way we played, but I don't think any of us really expected to do that with a brand new coaching team and brand new technical development and everything he has tried to implement.

"The next thing is the next game and we want to improve on the performance.

"If we get two victories in this camp with it having been the first one with Pedro, I think it will be a really successful one."