Beth Mead marks 100th WSL appearance in Birmingham City victory

Published: 8:41 AM March 9, 2021

Arsenal's Beth Mead during the FA Women's Super League match at the SportNation.bet Stadium, Solihull. Picture date: Sunday March 7, 2021. - Credit: PA

Beth Mead made her 100th Women's Super League appearance on Sunday as Arsenal claimed a 4-0 win away at Birmingham City.

Mead signed for the Gunners from Sunderland in January 2017 and has turned into a pivotal player in Joe Montemurro's system.

Mead arrived at Arsenal as a number 9 but has since evolved into a winger, the England International has 3 goals and 7 assists this season.

The 25-year-old played a crucial role in Arsenal's Women's Super League winning campaign in 2018-19 as she broke the leagues assist record for the most in a single campaign with 12.

During her time at the Gunners Mead has provided 24 Women's Super League assists only Jordan Nobbs has provided more in that time.

Mead has also won 25 caps for England scoring 8 goals in the process and was part of the squad that won the 2019 SheBelieves Cup and featured at the World Cup.

The Whitby native has scored some huge goals during her time with Arsenal including a stunner at the Amex Stadium on the day that the Gunners were crowned 2018-19 champions.

Arsenal clinched their first title in seven years at Brighton, Vivianne Miedema put them ahead with a stunning strike from range hitting the underside of the crossbar on it’s way in, before Katie McCabe made it 2-0 on 31 minutes.

But the third goal from Mead was simply sensational as she scored a stunning effort from range, skipping past challenges to drill her effort into the top corner beyond Marie Hourihan.

The strike was later voted as the Goal of the Year by the WFA and Danielle van de Donk sealed the victory with a low shot into the bottom left hand corner on 76 minutes.

Mead scored the 100th goal of Joe Montemurro's management against Brighton & Hove Albion in November 2018.

Danielle van de Donk picked the ball up and drove at the Seagulls defence before cutting it back for Mead, who looped her effort into the top corner in a 4-1 win and to make it nine games unbeaten.

The Arsenal number 9 is also key to how Arsenal press and how they play as she finds space to move into and has developed a very good understanding with Netherlands international striker Vivianne Miedema.

She is now part of a fluid front three with Miedema and Caitlin Foord, Arsenal like to keep a lot of possession and Mead is key to the final piece of the jigsaw in terms of playing the final ball or scoring a goal.

Mead makes a lot of key passes and is a threat from set-pieces she is somewhat of a dead-ball specialist alongside Katie McCabe.

Mead would also take the corners mostly playing them short which catches out the opposition as the Gunners have scored quite a few goals from those type of situations this campaign.

In the title winning season she created fifty four chances that was more than any other Arsenal player in the campaign and a lot of that was down to her football Intelligence.

Mead has had another good campaign this season and is crucial to the attacking and defensive phase of play and has contributed a lot to the team.

Her three goals this season have come against Chelsea, West Ham United and Everton.

Mead is crucial to the Gunners in more ways than one and with 100 appearances already in the Women's Super League there's certainly plenty more to come from the Whitby native.



