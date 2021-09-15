News Things to do Sport Lifestyle Support Us
Arsenal’s Beth Mead named in WSL team of the week

Josh Bunting

Published: 3:39 PM September 15, 2021   
Arsenal's Beth Mead during The Mind Series match at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium, London. Picture d

Arsenal's Beth Mead during The Mind Series match at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium, London. Picture date: Sunday August 8, 2021. - Credit: PA

Beth Mead has been named in the Barclays Women’s Super League team of the week after her performance away to Reading on Sunday.

Mead who has started the 2021/22 season in inspired form registered a goal and an assist against the Royals to take her onto three goals and two assists in the league.

Mead scored the second goal in Sunday’s 4-0 victory when  Kim Little won the ball back  giving it to Frida Maanum her shot took a deflection before the English international reacted quickest to turn the ball in and double the Gunners lead.

She also provided two assists for Vivianne Miedema for the first Mead won the ball out wide and cut inside and squared the ball for Miedema who made no mistake in scoring her 101st goal for the Gunners.

The fourth goal was also sourced by the magnificent Mead when she swung the ball into the box for the Netherlands striker to send a header into the back of the Reading net to seal all three points for the Gunners.

Mead has looked much sharper in the system deployed by Jonas Eidevall and has allowed her to move more freely and attack more often as the Gunners look to press high up the pitch instead of last season when they went into a defensive shape and tried to see the game off.

She is the only Arsenal player to be named in the team of the week and has been in the team for two consecutive weeks highlighting her impressive start to the season. 

Mead has returned to the England fold for the opening World Cup 2023 qualification games with North Macedonia and Luxembourg and will hope to feature in both games.

Women’s Super League team of the week: 

Rebecca Spencer (Tottenham Hotspur), Erin Cuthbert (Chelsea), Jess Carter (Chelsea), Shelina Zadorsky (Tottenham Hotspur), Ona Batlle (Manchester United), Inessa Kaagman (Brighton & Hove Albion), Ria Percival (Tottenham Hotspur), Ji-So Yun (Chelsea),Beth Mead (Arsenal), Fran Kirby (Chelsea), Ella Toone (Manchester United).

