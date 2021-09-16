Beth Mead says 'playing angry' has influenced her impressive start

Published: 12:28 PM September 16, 2021

Arsenal star Beth Mead says her great start to the season has been down to "playing angry".

Mead who was speaking to Sky Sports news ahead of Friday’s match against North Macedonia In Southampton.

Mead has scored three goals in the opening two WSL games a brace against Chelsea at the Emirates Stadium and in Sunday’s win at Reading away from home.

The 26-year-old told Sky Sports: “I've said in the past I sometimes play better when I am angry, and to some extent I have started the season like that with Arsenal.

"I've channelled my disappointment at not being selected for the Olympics in the right way, got my head down in pre-season and it's showing on the pitch.

"But I've started to believe in myself again and I don't know if somewhere it motivates me to prove people wrong but I'm doing my best to do that so I'm never in that position again."

Mead was left out of the original England squad by Hege Riise several times but new coach Sarina Wiegman has included the inform 26-year-old in her first side.

"It's a fresh start with Sarina Wiegman now in charge of England and I've just got to put the work in to prove why I was the winger who played in a World Cup semi-final."

On Tobin Heath and Nikita Parris coming into Arsenal this summer two players that play in her position and on the competition.

“I've always been a player who has thrived off competition and I think with Nikita Parris and Tobin Heath coming in, it's helped to bring my game to a new level.”



