Islington boxer Billy Underwood sees next fight as step towards British title

Published: 2:30 PM July 6, 2021 Updated: 3:39 PM July 6, 2021

Billy Underwood during his last fight at York Hall (Pic: Warren Boxing Management) - Credit: Archant

Billy Underwood says he sees his next fight as a stepping stone towards a British-title barnburner.

Underwood will put his 4-0 record on the line against 3-1 Josh Adewale at the York Hall in Bethnal Green in a six rounder on Saturday, July 31.

He said his target is the British title at either middleweight or super-welterweight – and the 24 year old from Islington is inspired by his former sparring partner.

He sparred Johnny Garton in the build up to his clash with Gary Corcoran for the vacant British welterweight title in October, 2018, and was at ringside in Brentwood to see the South Londoner ground out an 11th round stoppage.

“I know that was a hard and gruelling fight,” said Underwood, “but as a fighter they are the fights you want to be involved in.

“Johnny turned pro hoping to win the English title, but he gave everything and ended up British champion. He improved just by sticking in the gym.

“Johnny says he got where he did through hard work and you have to listen because he got what I want.

“My main goal is the British title. I’m looking to take the traditional route, winning the Southern Area, then the English titles.”

Underwood believes a win over Adewale could lead to a shot at the Southern Area belt.

“I know a lot of people wouldn’t take a fight like this so early in their career,” he said, “and Josh didn’t have to take it either.

“I turned pro to have fights like this. I didn’t want to have 15 fights against journeymen. We are both hungry and we both want it.

“I know Josh is fit, comes forward and likes to have a tear up.

“That’s fine by me. These are the fights I need to motivate me. When you’re fighting journeymen, you find yourself thinking: ‘Can I bothered to go for my run tonight.

“But I know Josh is as hungry as me.”

Top of the bill at the York Hall is a clash between Boy Jones and Connor Marsden for the vacant Southern Area lightweight championship.