Metro Blind Sport tennis tournament serves up great action at Islington Centre

PUBLISHED: 14:30 01 March 2019

Competitors face the camera at the Metro Blind Sports tennis tournament in Islington

Competitors face the camera at the Metro Blind Sports tennis tournament in Islington

The GLL Islington Tennis Centre played host to the Metro Blind Sports tennis tournament recently.

Action from the Metro Blind Sports tennis tournament in IslingtonAction from the Metro Blind Sports tennis tournament in Islington

In all, a total of 26 blind and partially-sighted players joined forces, supported by a team of dedicated volunteers and LTA officials, and the event proved to be a great success.

The B1 category for blind players was played as a singles event and the partially-sighted players played a doubles event, one for male players and one for female players.

Players came from across London to take part and there was a mixture of junior and senior players paired together.

There was also a mixture of experienced international players playing with, and against, newer Metro Blind Sport players.

Action from the Metro Blind Sports tennis tournament in IslingtonAction from the Metro Blind Sports tennis tournament in Islington

There was some excellent shot making throughout the day and although there was a strong competitive edge, the event was played in an excellent spirit with players supporting each other the whole time.

Martin Symcox, chief executive of Metro Blind Sport, said: “It was a resounding success for all involved. This annual event gives our members the opportunity to compete against each other in a very well-organised tournament, with experienced LTA officials and a willing group of volunteers.

“The atmosphere during the day was exceptional and the quality of play was clear to see. It was fantastic to see the experienced players supporting the newer and younger Metro Blind Sport players.

“Congratulations to all of those involved, with special acknowledgement to our winners and finalists.”

Action from the Metro Blind Sports tennis tournament in IslingtonAction from the Metro Blind Sports tennis tournament in Islington

Naqi Rizvi won the B1 competition, with Monica Smith as runner-up, while Matt Page and Ewan Hayward took top honours in the partially-sighted men’s doubles, ahead of Eamonn Shearing and Ivan Rodriguez-Deb.

The partially-sighted women’s doubles competition was won by Brenda Cassell and Amanda Green, with Louise Evans and Helen Potter finishing runners-up.

