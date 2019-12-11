Search

Darts: Boston Arms down N19 in Archway League

PUBLISHED: 14:00 12 December 2019

N19's Mark Butler

N19's Mark Butler

Archant

Stuart Pickles and Jim Curran hit 180s for Boston Arms as they notched a 10-5 home win over downbeat N19 in the Archway League.

Captain Pickles also had a 15-dart leg for the victors, who rose to the top of the table, while Jimmy Galvin produced some late moments of quality for N19.

Former champions Kennedy's succumbed to a dramatic 8-7 defeat at title rivals Old Oak to suffer a third loss in six matches, with Billy Mundee's outfit reeling from the loss of PDC starlet George Killington.

Nicholas Nickleby remain handily placed in the fight for silverware after a 12-3 win at Robert Peel. Zac Chapman's precision steered them to a fifth win in six outings as they climbed up to fifth.

Elsewhere, in the Camden derby, Slattery's overcame early nerves to beat neighbours Sheephaven Bay 10-5 in slick fashion, as Allan Cole's side continued their impressive form.

