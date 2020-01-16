Search

Advanced search

Darts: Boston Arms ease past Robert Peel

PUBLISHED: 15:52 16 January 2020 | UPDATED: 15:52 16 January 2020

Tony Cullen of N19

Tony Cullen of N19

Archant

Title-chasing Boston Arms showed no sign of any Christmas hangover as they returned to Archway League action with a 13-2 win at Robert Peel.

Maximum man Stuart Pickles recorded his fifth 180 of the campaign in the drubbing as the Tufnell Park outfit notched their ninth victory in 11 outings to deservedly regain top spot.

You may also want to watch:

Perennial strugglers Royal Oak were put to the sword at Doyles as Paul Badman fired a timely 180 to steer his side to a 13-2 home win as they climbed to second.

In a riveting contest at the Nicholas Nickleby, Zac Chapman was unable to instigate a win on home turf for his side despite a worldly 114 out-shot, as the classy Old Oak clinically claimed the spoils late on with a 9-6 win.

Champions Kennedy's are handily placed to defend their title after a convincing 10-5 home success over Slattery's, reflected by high averages from the highly adept duo Bob Triggs and Johnny Saunders.

Most Read

Homerton rapper Unknown T stabbed Steven Narvaez-Jara to death at Old Street party, court hears

Steve Frank Narvaez-Jara

Shante Turay-Thomas inquest: Teen died at Whittington Hospital after combination of human and system error, coroner rules

Shante Turay-Thomas. Picture: Supplied

Susanne Beer: Talented cellist departs, but leaves a platform for future stars to shine

Susanne Beer has passed away at the age of 52. Picture: Glen Thomas.

‘You could get stabbed with a syringe’: tenants fear bin room invaders

Overtuned rubbish bins in Hornsey Wood Court. Picture: Ly Voong

Delivery drivers in stab vests strike against ‘slave’ wages and poor job security, after Takieddine Boudhane murder

Delivery drivers striking for safer working conditions, better pay and proper contracts. Picture: Lucas Cumiskey

Most Read

Homerton rapper Unknown T stabbed Steven Narvaez-Jara to death at Old Street party, court hears

Steve Frank Narvaez-Jara

Shante Turay-Thomas inquest: Teen died at Whittington Hospital after combination of human and system error, coroner rules

Shante Turay-Thomas. Picture: Supplied

Susanne Beer: Talented cellist departs, but leaves a platform for future stars to shine

Susanne Beer has passed away at the age of 52. Picture: Glen Thomas.

‘You could get stabbed with a syringe’: tenants fear bin room invaders

Overtuned rubbish bins in Hornsey Wood Court. Picture: Ly Voong

Delivery drivers in stab vests strike against ‘slave’ wages and poor job security, after Takieddine Boudhane murder

Delivery drivers striking for safer working conditions, better pay and proper contracts. Picture: Lucas Cumiskey

Latest from the Islington Gazette

Darts: Boston Arms ease past Robert Peel

Tony Cullen of N19

Islington students build cosmic ray detector and celebrate award-winning air pollution project

Installing the sonic wave detector on the roof of the Institute of Physics. Picture: Institute of Physics

Review; Magic Goes Wrong, Vaudeville Theatre

Dave Hearn at The Blade in Magic Goes Wrong Picture: Robert Day

Essex Road pub The New Rose undergoing £500k makeover before reopening under new name

The New Rose, Essex Road, Islington is undergoing a renovation. Licensee Lucas Owen . Picture: Matt Grayson

Delivery drivers in stab vests strike against ‘slave’ wages and poor job security, after Takieddine Boudhane murder

Delivery drivers striking for safer working conditions, better pay and proper contracts. Picture: Lucas Cumiskey
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists