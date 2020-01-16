Darts: Boston Arms ease past Robert Peel

Tony Cullen of N19 Archant

Title-chasing Boston Arms showed no sign of any Christmas hangover as they returned to Archway League action with a 13-2 win at Robert Peel.

Maximum man Stuart Pickles recorded his fifth 180 of the campaign in the drubbing as the Tufnell Park outfit notched their ninth victory in 11 outings to deservedly regain top spot.

Perennial strugglers Royal Oak were put to the sword at Doyles as Paul Badman fired a timely 180 to steer his side to a 13-2 home win as they climbed to second.

In a riveting contest at the Nicholas Nickleby, Zac Chapman was unable to instigate a win on home turf for his side despite a worldly 114 out-shot, as the classy Old Oak clinically claimed the spoils late on with a 9-6 win.

Champions Kennedy's are handily placed to defend their title after a convincing 10-5 home success over Slattery's, reflected by high averages from the highly adept duo Bob Triggs and Johnny Saunders.