Sam Cox confident ahead of Steven Maguire fight and wants British title soon

PUBLISHED: 15:00 23 August 2019

Islington boxer Sam Cox (pic Heavyweight Media Group)

Islington boxer Sam Cox (pic Heavyweight Media Group)

Sam Cox is more determined than ever to win a British title following an extremely difficult year for the Islington boxer.

The bantamweight will take the next step of his career when he fights 33-year-old Steven Maguire at York Hall on Saturday, September 7.

Cox has lost both his mother and his grandmother this year and says he is motivated to achieve his goal of winning a title for them.

But his fight against Maguire represents a step up for the 25-year-old, who is feeling confident heading into his fifth professional fight.

"Preparation is going fantastic. I've been sparring with some great competitors," he said.

"It's a step up for me in terms of rounds as I'm moving up into six rounds.

"I want to get to those later rounds to fight for the title next year. It's important for me to get those rounds underneath my belt.

"If I'm not ready now I will never be ready.

"I have lost my mum and my nan this year, it's been one of those years but it's something that drives me on.

"I'm determined that I will win titles. That is what drives me really, having lost them, and I'm just trying to push on and make them proud."

The fighter has won all of his four professional fights so far, one of those coming before the end of the 12 rounds.

Cox's last fight saw him beat Georgi Georgiev on a points decision at the 02 Arena.

His next opponent on the other hand is looking for a first professional win having lost all 15 of his fights so far.

Cox revealed his ambitious plans as he sets his sights on winning a title in the near future.

He added: "I want one more before the turn of the year, maybe early December or late November.

"Then I want to fight for a title or in an eliminator straight away in the new year.

"I want to fight for the British title this time next year or early 2021.

"The main aim is to win a British title and then push on from there.

"I have boxed from the age of six. There's no reason why I shouldn't have high ambitions."

