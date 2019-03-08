Dubois set for Commonwealth Title showdown with Tetteh

Daniel Dubois celebrates a win (pic: Nick Potts/PA) PA Wire/PA Images

British heavyweight champion Daniel Dubois has the chance to win the Commonwealth title on Friday night when he fights Ebenezer Tetteh.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

The bout for the currently vacant belt will take place at the Royal Albert Hall on a Queensbury Promotion.

Both boxers go into the clash boasting unbeaten professional records, with former Dale Youth amateur and Islington Boxing Club member Dubois having won 11 of his 12 fights inside the distance.

The 22-year-old was last in the ring in July, when he stopped Nathan Gorman in the fifth round to win the vacant British title.

Tetteh has won 16 of his 19 fights before the end and beat Jones Quarshie in his last bout.

Ahead of the fight, Dubois, who now trains at Peacock Gym in Canning Town, revealed that he backs himself to beat fellow heavyweight boxer Tyson Fury.