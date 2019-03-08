Search

Advanced search

Dubois set for Commonwealth Title showdown with Tetteh

PUBLISHED: 14:00 25 September 2019

Daniel Dubois celebrates a win (pic: Nick Potts/PA)

Daniel Dubois celebrates a win (pic: Nick Potts/PA)

PA Wire/PA Images

British heavyweight champion Daniel Dubois has the chance to win the Commonwealth title on Friday night when he fights Ebenezer Tetteh.

The bout for the currently vacant belt will take place at the Royal Albert Hall on a Queensbury Promotion.

Both boxers go into the clash boasting unbeaten professional records, with former Dale Youth amateur and Islington Boxing Club member Dubois having won 11 of his 12 fights inside the distance.

The 22-year-old was last in the ring in July, when he stopped Nathan Gorman in the fifth round to win the vacant British title.

Tetteh has won 16 of his 19 fights before the end and beat Jones Quarshie in his last bout.

Ahead of the fight, Dubois, who now trains at Peacock Gym in Canning Town, revealed that he backs himself to beat fellow heavyweight boxer Tyson Fury.

Most Read

HGV kills pedestrian in Seven Sisters Road collision

A lorry collided with and killed a pedestrian in Seven Sisters Road. Picture: Supplied

Seven Sisters Road collision: Pedestrian taken to hospital with head injuries after driver hits him

Stock image of London Ambulance Service van . Picture: Ken Mears

Hit-and-run driver ‘deliberately’ collides with pedestrian outside Highbury & Islington station

Highbury & Islington station. Picture: Google Maps

Catherine West calls for patrols, CCTV and lighting in Finsbury Park after gym users robbed by gang of 16

Catherine West

Gang of 16 rob Finsbury Park gym users after threatening to stab them

It takes two: The Stroud Green Road gate to Finsbury Park cannot be closed. Picture: Google Maps

Most Read

HGV kills pedestrian in Seven Sisters Road collision

A lorry collided with and killed a pedestrian in Seven Sisters Road. Picture: Supplied

Seven Sisters Road collision: Pedestrian taken to hospital with head injuries after driver hits him

Stock image of London Ambulance Service van . Picture: Ken Mears

Hit-and-run driver ‘deliberately’ collides with pedestrian outside Highbury & Islington station

Highbury & Islington station. Picture: Google Maps

Catherine West calls for patrols, CCTV and lighting in Finsbury Park after gym users robbed by gang of 16

Catherine West

Gang of 16 rob Finsbury Park gym users after threatening to stab them

It takes two: The Stroud Green Road gate to Finsbury Park cannot be closed. Picture: Google Maps

Latest from the Islington Gazette

Dubois set for Commonwealth Title showdown with Tetteh

Daniel Dubois celebrates a win (pic: Nick Potts/PA)

Positives aplenty for Emery after Arsenal cruise past Forest in Carabao Cup

Arsenal manager Unai Emery during the Carabao Cup, Third Round match at the Emirates Stadium, London. Picture: Steven Paston/PA

‘Perfect’ Martinelli earns Emery plaudits after Arsenal youngster stars in Carabao Cup win

Arsenal's Gabriel Martinelli is congratulated on scoring the opening goal by manager Unai Emery during the Carabao Cup, Third Round match at the Emirates Stadium, London. Picture: Steve Paston/PA

Holding praises defensive colleagues as Chambers shines in Carabao Cup win while Bellerin and Tierney make injury comebacks

Arsenal's Calum Chambers takes on Nottingham Forest's Albert Adomah during the Carabao Cup, Third Round match at the Emirates Stadium, London. Picture: Steven Paston/PA

Delight for goalscorer Holding after ‘brilliant’ injury return as Arsenal thump Forest in Carabao Cup

Arsenal's Rob Holding celebrates scoring his sides second goal during the Carabao Cup, Third Round match at the Emirates Stadium, London. Picture: Steven Paston/PA
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists