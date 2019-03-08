Search

Boxing: Mixed fortunes for Islington duo at Dagenham

PUBLISHED: 12:01 14 June 2019 | UPDATED: 12:01 14 June 2019

Slavisa Gegic celebrating his victory at Dagenham Roundhouse (Pic: Reggie Hagland)

Islington Boxing Club had two senior boxers compete on London's first title belt show at Dagenham Roundhouse.

Slavisa Gegic defeat Thoms Bennett (Repton ABC) via unanumous decision to be awarded the vacant London Title belt on the night.

Gegic caught Bennett with body and head attacks in a decent performance for the welterweight.

Islington's other senior boxer Ewan Jenkins (Islington, U64kgs) boxed against Antigu and Barbuda's Gold Coast 2018 Commonwealth Games representative Alston Ryan (Repton ABC).

Jenkins started off well and won the opening round however the light-welterweight backed off from Ryan and in a surprising below par performance from 19-year-old Jenkins who is usually more fluent in his attacks and defence.

Ryan won the second and third rounds to capture the new London Title belt at U64kgs.

